Soon, Chandigarh properties to have digital number plates

As part of the smart city project, each house and commercial property in Chandigarh will soon have digital number plates.

Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) is developing a digital door number system, which will include QR (quick response) code number, unique property ID and GIS (geographic information system) mapping of residential and commercial properties in Chandigarh.

The QR code will provide the geo-coordinate, house number and location of the property, and authorised users will also be able to access information regarding different municipal services and pending bill payments. The water and electricity meter IDs will also be linked with the digital door number (DDN).

“DDN system is to properties what Aadhaar is to all Indian citizens. It will be a secure and unique identification number for each property to be used across and synced with all municipal services. The new unique ID will simplify the complex address system. It will help us create an accurate database for attributes of all commercial and residential properties,” said NP Sharma, chief general manager, CSCL.

The estimated cost of the project is ₹10 crore, and CSCL is currently finalising the request for proposal. It is also considering it to be taken up under corporate social responsibility.

The project provides the basic linkage between various services being provided by the MC and the administration to the citizens. The ID created through this system can be used to connect all the services, and will ensure greater synergy between different departments.

As part of the project, mobile and web-based applications are also be developed. “These apps will help people access information regarding different MC services, call emergency help, check on the status of their complaints, get route directions to their houses (on the pattern of Google Maps) and interact with officials – all on the basis of the unique ID mentioned on the DDN,” said Sharma.

The main motive of this project is to provide digital address and geo-tagging of addresses. It will be synced with the Integrated Command and Control Centre being set up in Sector 17.

At the time of emergency, the citizen will only need to provide the unique ID of the property. “This ID will provide the exact address, and with this the emergency service provider can reach the spot using the shortest path,” said Sharma. Even for e-commerce sites and retailers, the residents only need to give the unique property ID for delivery.