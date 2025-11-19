Soon, Chandigarh residents can report traffic violations via app

In a step towards strengthening road safety and public participation in traffic management, the Chandigarh traffic police is set to roll out a new digital facility that will allow citizens to report road accidents and traffic violations directly through a dedicated mobile application. The app will automatically capture GPS coordinates of the incident, ensuring accuracy in the location data. (HT Photo for representation)

According to senior officials, the initiative will allow road users to share photo, video, or audio evidence of violations such as rash driving, signal jumping, wrong-side driving, overspeeding, and illegal parking. Users witnessing a road accident will also be able to upload visuals from the spot along with precise location details, helping the traffic police reach the site faster and initiate timely action.

A key feature of the app is the option for complainants to maintain anonymity. Citizens submitting complaints will not be required to disclose their identity unless they choose to. “Many people hesitate to report violations due to fear of confrontation or inconvenience. The anonymity option encourages wider participation, allowing citizens to contribute to safer roads without any apprehension,” a senior traffic official said.

The app will automatically capture GPS coordinates of the incident, ensuring accuracy in the location data. Once the information is uploaded, it will be transferred directly to the traffic police’s central control room, where it will be assessed and forwarded to field units for prompt action. The system will also create a digital record of all complaints, which officials say will help identify violation-prone zones and patterns.

Officers added that the digital mechanism will complement existing enforcement measures, including CCTV monitoring and on-ground naka deployments. “With real-time visuals coming from citizens across the city, our teams can respond faster and more efficiently,” the official noted.

Public awareness campaigns will follow the launch to encourage residents to adopt the reporting feature.

Officials said the verification mechanism will play a crucial role in ensuring that only genuine violations are acted upon. The control room team will review the visual evidence to check for clarity, continuity, and authenticity. Officers will match the vehicle registration number visible in the footage with the VAHAN database to confirm ownership and ensure the number plate has not been tampered with.

Designed on lines of the Delhi traffic police’s mobile application

The new Chandigarh system is being designed on the lines of the Delhi traffic police’s mobile application, which was re-launched on September 1, 2024, after replacing the earlier Traffic Sentinel app. The Delhi app allows citizens to register using their mobile number and OTP, and report a wide range of traffic violations.

Users can upload photos or videos as evidence and submit details such as the GPS location, date, time, vehicle registration number, and the nature of the violation. Offences that can be reported include wrong-side driving, dangerous or rash driving, triple-riding, riding without a helmet, red-light jumping, illegal parking, and several others.

Once a report is filed, the Delhi traffic police verifies the information and, if found valid, issues an official challan to the offender. The Delhi model also incorporates a reward system to encourage public participation—top contributors each month can earn up to ₹50,000 for their reporting. However, according to senior officials, Chandigarh is unlikely to include the reward component in its proposed application.