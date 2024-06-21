Sopore encounter: Slain terrorists Pakistanis associated with LeT

The army on Thursday said the two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Sopore on Wednesday were Pakistani and associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Brigadier Deepak Mohan, DIG Vivek Gupta and SP Sopore Divya Dev speak to the media about a successful operation against terrorists in Sopore's Rafiabad area, in Baramulla on Thursday. (ANI)

One of the militants Usman was active for the past four years in north Kashmir.

Since Monday, forces have killed three militants in two separate operations in north Kashmir’s Bandipora and Hudipora areas. All three militants were affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba.

“The killed terrorists have been identified as Usman and Umar, both of Pakistan origin and associated with LeT,” Commander 7 Sector Rashtriya Rifles, Brigadier Deepak Mohan, said.

He termed the elimination of two terrorists a big success.

“We have been getting inputs about the movement of militants in the area for quite some time. As the tip-off was received from Jammu and Kashmir Police that two militants are hiding in a house at Hudipora, the joint operation was undertaken and both the terrorists were neutralised,” he said while he was accompanied by deputy inspector general of police, Baramulla, and SP, Sopore.

“Usman has been active in the Kashmir valley since 2020,” Brigadier Deepak said.

The army also displayed the weapons recovered from the militants that included two AK rifles and large quantities of arms and ammunition.

The army officer said that for the last few months, they have maintained a high operational tempo, resulting in some major achievements. “The breakthrough is also attributed to the complete cooperation of the Kashmiri people. Security forces will continue to make sustained efforts to maintain peace and stability,” he added.