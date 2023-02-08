Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / South Western Command’s investiture ceremony held in Bathinda

South Western Command’s investiture ceremony held in Bathinda

chandigarh news
Updated on Feb 08, 2023 09:15 PM IST

The investiture ceremony of the Jaipur-headquartered South Western Command was conducted at the Bathinda Military Station on Wednesday.

The investiture ceremony is conducted once a year to confer various awards to personnel to recognise their acts of bravery. (HT Photo)
The investiture ceremony is conducted once a year to confer various awards to personnel to recognise their acts of bravery. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda

The investiture ceremony of the Jaipur-headquartered South Western Command was conducted at the Bathinda Military Station on Wednesday, where gallantry and distinguished service awards were presented to 19 army personnel for their outstanding contribution in various fields.

Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Bhinder, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Command presented awards to nine officers, one junior commissioned officer and nine other ranks.

The investiture ceremony is conducted once a year to confer various awards to personnel to recognise their acts of bravery.

A gallantry award was presented posthumously to the father of sepoy Laxman of 61 Rasthriya Rifles Battalion. The army commander also conferred five units with the ‘Chief of Army Staff Certificate of Appreciation’ and ‘General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Unit Appreciation’ to fifteen units for their exemplary performance.

He congratulated awardees for their gallantry and distinguished services and urged all ranks, ex-servicemen and their families to rededicate themselves in service of the nation. The army commander later interacted with the award winners and their families.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out