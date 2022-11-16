Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ‘Spammed’, cops ask Ludhiana residents to only send text, voice notes to helpline number

'Spammed', cops ask Ludhiana residents to only send text, voice notes to helpline number

Published on Nov 16, 2022 04:55 AM IST

Cops had issued the helpline number 78370-18501 in June as part of their crackdown against drug peddling, asking residents to share photographs and videos of suspects.

The police faced problems in scrutiny and screening of the messages, videos and pictures. The police also faced a space problem in the mobile phone due to overflow of the information. (Representative Image/HT File)
ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana

With the helpline number set up to tip off cops about drug peddling being spammed with photos and videos, cops have asked residents to only send text messages and voice notes.

Cops had issued the helpline number 78370-18501 in June as part of their crackdown against drug peddling, asking residents to share photographs and videos of suspects. Since then, cops have been inundated with messages, videos and photos from all across Punjab, ranging from legitimate tip offs to ‘good morning forwards’ and jokes.

The police faced problems in scrutiny and screening of the messages, videos and pictures. The police also faced a space problem in the mobile phone due to overflow of the information.

A senior police official, who did not wish to be named, said, “Most people send videos and photographs without any details or specifying the area. Besides, many smartphone users send us spam messages such as quotes, jokes and ‘good morning’ messages.”

“If mobile phone users just share text messages and voice notes, they are sure to share relevant information such as the location of the drug deal. Moreover, we will not receive spam,” he said, adding that action will be taken against the accused after verifying the facts.

The police commissioner said that they had received a tremendous response from residents in their drive against drugs and drug peddling.

    Tarsem Singh Deogan

    Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

