 Spate of burglaries in a day rattles Chandigarh residents
Wednesday, Jun 26, 2024
Spate of burglaries in a day rattles Chandigarh residents

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 26, 2024 08:36 AM IST

According to a case registered at the Sector 36 police station, thieves stole a Toyota Innova, along with valuable items, including gold and diamond jewellery, an LED TV, and a security camera recorder, from a house in Sector 36-C

A series of burglaries were reported from various sectors of the city on Monday.

Daljit Singh of Sector 39 D, Chandigarh, reported theft of his gold chain, earring and cash amounting to ₹35,000 from his residence.
Daljit Singh of Sector 39 D, Chandigarh, reported theft of his gold chain, earring and cash amounting to 35,000 from his residence. (HT Photos)

According to a case registered at the Sector 36 police station, thieves stole a Toyota Innova, along with valuable items, including gold and diamond jewellery, an LED TV, and a security camera recorder, from a house in Sector 36-C. Complainant Bhupinder Singh, of Mohali, said the incident occurred at his daughter’s residence on the intervening night between Sunday and Monday.

A case under Sections 380 (theft) and 457 (house-trespass) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered, with investigations actively progressing.

In another case, Daljit Singh of Sector 39-D, reported theft of his gold chain, earrings and cash amounting to 35,000 from his residence. A case under Sections 380 and 454 (house-trespass) of the IPC was registered at the Sector 39 police station.

Meanwhile, an attempted burglary was thwarted at the residence of a lab assistant on the PGIMER campus in Sector 12.

The 20-year-old accused, Tushar, alias Kaka, of Ram Darbar, Chandigarh, was caught red-handed by complainant Sher Bahadur.

He said while he was away at Indira Holiday Home in Sector 24 for work early in the morning, his neighbour alerted him around 11.10 am that someone had broken into his house. Rushing back, Bahadur found an unknown intruder inside his residence and nabbed him. A case under Sections 380, 454 and 511 of the IPC was registered..

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Spate of burglaries in a day rattles Chandigarh residents
