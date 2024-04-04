Speaker has not accepted Ind MLA Ranjit Singh’s resignation: Abhay

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) general secretary Abhay Singh Chautala on Wednesday alleged that Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta has not accepted resignation of Independent MLA from Rania, Ranjit Singh Chautala, who had recently joined the BJP and contested from the Hisar parliamentary seat. Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) general secretary Abhay Singh Chautala on Wednesday alleged that Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta has not accepted resignation of Independent MLA from Rania, Ranjit Singh Chautala, who had recently joined the BJP and contested from the Hisar parliamentary seat. (HT Photo)

Addressing mediapersons in Hisar, Abhay said that Ranjit, who was power minister in the Haryana government, had sent his resignation to speaker Gian Chand Gupta but he has not accepted it.

“The Haryana assembly speaker and Ranjit Chautala are making a mockery of the Constitution and democracy. The speaker should accept his resignation,” he added.

Attacking the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the arrest of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Abhay said that Kejriwal had created hurdles when INLD chief OP Chautala was lodged at Tihar jail.

“Now, Kejriwal will see how difficult it is to serve the jail term. When we had applied to shift OP Chautala from Tihar to Punjab jail, Kejriwal did not approve of it. When he used to visit hospitals for check-ups, Kejriwal asked the jail authorities to shift him to jail even in night hours. The Delhi CM committed sin by creating problems for an elderly person and he will bear the consequences for doing this. He is lodged in the same barrack where OP Chautala completed his sentence, but it is difficult for Kejriwal to stay there. AAP Haryana chief Sushil Gupta called me and said that the Delhi CM wants to forge an alliance with the INLD, but I rejected his offer as they created hurdles in my father’s jail stay at Tihar,” Abhay added.

He further said that the INLD will announce its candidate for the remaining nine seats on April 6.

“Ranjit will face defeat from Hisar and BJP leaders are not supporting him. People are waiting to teach a lesson to BJP candidates in the general polls,” he added.