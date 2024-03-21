 Special CBI court convicts FCI officials in Bathinda for corruption - Hindustan Times
Special CBI court convicts FCI officials in Bathinda for corruption

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Mar 21, 2024 08:58 AM IST

The convicts were identified as Sita Ram, former assistant manager of quality control, Ashok Kumar Gupta, former deputy manager of quality control, Subhranshu, district manager and Dalip Singh, proprietor of M/s. Hemkunt Rice Mills.

The court of CBI special judge convicted three Food Corporation of India (FCI) officials from Bathinda and a rice mill owner for accepting poor quality rice, on Wednesday.

The CBI had filed a chargesheet on November 28, 2008 against FCI officials and the rice mill owner after 26 samples did not meet the prescribed specifications during joint surprise checks conducted by the probe agency and the vigilance branch of FCI. (Shutterstock)
The accused have been convicted under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and under sections 120-b (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court of Rakesh Gupta, special judge, CBI, Mohali, will pronounce the quantum of sentence on March 27, 2024.

