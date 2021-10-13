Special corner for senior citizens at Sector-17 Plaza

The Chandigarh branch of the Indian Red Cross Society has created a specialised corner for senior citizens called Plaza Baithak at the Sector-17 Plaza city centre, which was inaugurated by UT adviser Dharam Pal here on Wednesday.

“A dedicated space was required in the city where the elderly from diverse backgrounds could meet and interact comfortably. The main idea behind setting up this special corner at the Plaza city centre is to make the elders feel important and give them a special place to relax,” said a UT spokesperson.

The Plaza Baithak is a makeshift arrangement to seat around 20-25 people. Along with provision of daily newspapers, few magazines and some indoor games like chess and carrom, some physiotherapy modalities, too, are available to the seniors.

The timings to use the space will be between 11am and 7pm, which has been decided to align with timings of the Sector-17 market.

“This is a space where the seniors can spend some quality time with their peer group and socialize in an eco-friendly environment. They can sit, read and enjoy the vibrant and pleasant atmosphere of the popular Sector-17 market and at the same time interact with each other. This project will create an awareness among the youth of City Beautiful about their responsibilities towards our elders, who may come up with better ideas to reverse the segregation of seniors from the younger population,” said the spokesperson.

Deputy commissioner Mandip Singh Brar said, “The facility was to be started last year, but because of the pandemic we had to postpone it. If we get a good response to this initiative, more such facilities will be created across the city. We could have a ‘Lake Baithak’.”