Speed up installing biogas plants at Haibowal, Tajpur road dairy complexes: MP Seechewal

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 12, 2024 07:44 AM IST

Directing officials concerned to spread awareness among dairy unit owners to stop dumping cow dung in the Buddha Nullah, the Rajya Sabha MP said strict action should also be taken against erring dairy units.

Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal visited different Buddha Nullah sites in the district on Friday and directed the officials to expedite the work of setting up biogas plants at Tajpur road and Haibowal dairy complexes to stop dumping of cow dung in the water body.

Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal inspects Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT photo)
Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal inspects Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT photo)

Directing officials concerned to spread awareness among dairy unit owners to stop dumping cow dung in the Buddha Nullah, the MP said strict action should also be taken against erring dairy units.

Accompanied by the officials of district administration, PPCB, civic body among others, Seechewal also visited the under-construction bridge site over Buddha Nullah in Bhukhri village. The officials were directed to expedite the construction works and make temporary arrangements to facilitate the villagers in crossing the water body.

Further, the officials were also directed to ensure the regular release of 200 cusecs of fresh water in Buddha Nullah to reduce pollution levels in the water body. The MP directed officials to remove encroachments alongside the nullah to facilitate plantation drives.

Earlier, Seechewal had launched a major plantation drive from the Buddha Nullah site near Gurdwara Gau Ghat Sahib. Guru Nanak Dev visited the said site due to which it also holds historical and religious importance. MP Seechewal said he has also taken up the matter of expediting the process of setting up biogas plants in dairy complexes with the senior officials in Chandigarh.

One biogas plant is already operational in Haibowal dairy complex, while steps are being taken to set up an additional plant in the complex and one plant in the Tajpur road dairy complex. MP Seechewal said the residents should also support the authorities in reducing pollution in the nullah. He also appealed to the residents to participate in plantation drives being taken up alongside the nullah.

