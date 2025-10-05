Speed up regularisation of unauthorised houses on shamlat land: Haryana CM

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that the ongoing development works of the gram panchayats should be completed within the stipulated timeframe and directed the officials to review progress of development works twice in a month. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during a review meeting in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Sourced: X)

Chairing a review meeting with additional deputy commissioners, chief executive officers of zila parishads, district development and panchayat officers and executive engineers of the panchayati raj department, Saini directed gram panchayats to expedite the regularisation of unauthorised houses constructed on shamlat land up to 500 square yards.

He further instructed that announcements be made in gram panchayats in this connection to raise awareness among eligible beneficiaries. The chief minister said that gram sabha meetings should be held within three weeks to ensure timely settlement of cases under this scheme, and that registrations for approved cases be completed without delay in districts where approvals have already been granted.

Errors in the Swamitva Yojana

The chief minister directed that beneficiaries who have been issued adhikar patra under the Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana 2.0, but whose registrations remain pending for any reason, must have their registrations completed within the next one month. He further instructed that separate camps be organised under the Swamitva Yojana to rectify errors, ensure the accuracy of maps, and submit a detailed report to the revenue financial commissioner.

He directed officials to ensure 100% utilisation of available funds and to strengthen monitoring through Panchayat Samiti meetings, which must be held every two months.

Saini said that officials must work in close coordination with other departments to ensure the timely completion of various development projects and schemes.

Saini urges traders to pass GST benefits to consumers

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday urged traders across the state to ensure that the full benefits of the Central government’s reduced GST rates are passed on to consumers.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, GST reforms have provided significant benefits to the people of India. Saini called upon traders to actively participate in promoting the “GST Bachat Utsav,” which aims to make goods and services more affordable. He highlighted that this initiative will not only boost trade but also enable consumers to purchase essential items at lower prices. Affordable prices, growing trade, and a strong economy are the core spirit of the “GST Bachat Utsav”, which will take Haryana to new heights of progress, he said.

Saini said that the state’s net SGST collection increased from ₹18,910 crore in 2018-19 to ₹39,743 crore in 2024-25 and that this achievement reflects Haryana’s strong economy.