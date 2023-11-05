close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Speeding bike leaves cop’s wife dead in Chandigarh

Speeding bike leaves cop’s wife dead in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 05, 2023 07:58 AM IST

The deceased, identified as Shobha Rani, was the wife of assistant sub inspector (ASI) Ved Singh, 56; a resident of Kaimbwala village, the ASI is posted at Chandigarh Police's Recruitment Training Centre in Sector 26

A speeding motorcycle claimed the life of a 54-year-old female pedestrian on the Sector 41/42 dividing road on Friday.

The motorcyclist, Bunty, 24, who lives in Sector 56, Chandigarh, and works as a caretaker at a private hospital in Mohali, was also injured in the mishap.
The motorcyclist, Bunty, 24, who lives in Sector 56, Chandigarh, and works as a caretaker at a private hospital in Mohali, was also injured in the mishap. (iStock)

The deceased, identified as Shobha Rani, was the wife of assistant sub inspector (ASI) Ved Singh, 56. A resident of Kaimbwala village, the ASI is posted at Chandigarh Police’s Recruitment Training Centre in Sector 26.

The motorcyclist, Bunty, 24, who lives in Sector 56 and works as a caretaker at a private hospital in Mohali, was also injured in the mishap.

In his complaint, the ASI told the police that he and his wife were in Sector 41 on Friday to meet their daughter.

After meeting her, they asked their son to bring their car near Beant Singh Memorial in Sector 42. Around 9.25 pm, while they were crossing the Sector 41/42 dividing road near the memorial on foot, a motorcycle, coming from furniture market side, rammed into Shobha.

Due to the collision, both Shobha and the motorcyclist fell on the road, and sustained injuries. They were taken to GMSH, Sector 16, from where Shobha was referred to PGIMER, but declared brought dead.

Bunty, who suffered eye injuries, was discharged after treatment. He was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 36 police station.

