Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Speeding biker claims 52-year-old man’s life in Mohali’s Lalru
Speeding biker claims 52-year-old man’s life in Mohali’s Lalru

On Thursday evening, the victim was headed to work in Lalru, when a speeding motorcycle hit him and sped away, said police
The victim, a resident of Lalru, was later declared brought dead at the Dera Bassi civil hospital. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jan 15, 2022 01:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A 52-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run accident near Malikpur village in Lalru on Thursday evening.

Police said the victim, Pal Singh, a resident of Agarpur village in Lalru, worked as a security guard for a local private company.

“On Thursday evening, he was headed to work, when a speeding motorcycle hit him and sped away. He was later declared brought dead at the Dera Bassi civil hospital,” investigating officer Baljinder Singh said.

The accused motorcyclist was identified as Rohit Kumar of Ballopur village. “He has been booked under Sections 304-A and 279 of the IPC, and will be arrested soon,” the police official said.

