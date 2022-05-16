Speeding bus rams into moped in Ludhiana, elderly couple killed

An elderly couple was killed after a speeding bus rammed into their moped near Chehlan village on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh Road on Sunday morning. The driver was arrested, and the bus impounded.

The victims, Raghbir Singh, 75, of Chankohia village, Samrala, and his wife Ranjit Kaur, 70, were on their way to Baghaur village to visit an ailing relative when the bus rammed into their two-wheeler. The couple is survived by their specially abled son.

Eyewitnesses said the force of the collision was such that the victims were tossed around six feet in the air. Both of them died on the spot. Onlookers caught the speeding driver, and alerted the police.

Samrala police station inspector Surjit Singh said the accused was driving in a reckless manner, and a case had been registered under Sections 279 (whoever drives any vehicle, or rides, on any public way in a manner so rash or negligent as to endanger human life), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (damages) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against him.

Road rage: Municipal Corporation trucker, aide thrash taxi driver, booked

Ludhiana In a case of road rage, a municipal corporation trucker and his aide allegedly thrashed a taxi driver with a stick after he failed to give them room to overtake on Sunday.

The complainant, Harsh Verma of Haibowal, said the accused, who are yet to be identified, were driving an MC truck (PB-10-FV-6661). “I was heading towards Janta Nagar in my taxi when the truck driver started blaring his horn, indicating that he wanted to overtake my vehicle. As there was heavy traffic on the road, I was unable to make way for the truck, following which the accused started abusing me, and also assaulted me with a stick. They also damaged my iPhone.”

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 427 (damages) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, and a probe has been initiated to trace them.