Speeding bus rams into moped in Ludhiana, elderly couple killed
An elderly couple was killed after a speeding bus rammed into their moped near Chehlan village on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh Road on Sunday morning. The driver was arrested, and the bus impounded.
The victims, Raghbir Singh, 75, of Chankohia village, Samrala, and his wife Ranjit Kaur, 70, were on their way to Baghaur village to visit an ailing relative when the bus rammed into their two-wheeler. The couple is survived by their specially abled son.
Eyewitnesses said the force of the collision was such that the victims were tossed around six feet in the air. Both of them died on the spot. Onlookers caught the speeding driver, and alerted the police.
Samrala police station inspector Surjit Singh said the accused was driving in a reckless manner, and a case had been registered under Sections 279 (whoever drives any vehicle, or rides, on any public way in a manner so rash or negligent as to endanger human life), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (damages) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against him.
Road rage: Municipal Corporation trucker, aide thrash taxi driver, booked (embedded)
The complainant, Harsh Verma of Haibowal, said the accused, who are yet to be identified, were driving an MC truck (PB-10-FV-6661). “I was heading towards Janta Nagar in my taxi when the truck driver started blaring his horn, indicating that he wanted to overtake my vehicle. As there was heavy traffic on the road, I was unable to make way for the truck, following which the accused started abusing me, and also assaulted me with a stick. They also damaged my iPhone.”
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 427 (damages) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, and a probe has been initiated to trace them.
Fresh directives issued to contain pollution in B’luru
In order to review the pollution control measures in the state, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board has issued fresh instructions to all the concerned agencies in Bengaluru . The development comes as the KSPCB's earlier drawn 41-point programme increased vehicular usage, and, waste burning and construction activities led to a sharp decline in air quality.
Pune cyber police record 379 UPI-based cheating complaints done by sending fake payment screenshot
The PIN of every UPI account owner is sacrosanct, just like an OTP in direct bank transfer. In March, a prominent city jeweller was cheated by fraudsters who sent a fake screenshot to him which showed that they had made the requisite payment for the said amount for buying a gold ring. From January to April, Pune city cyber crime police station has recorded 379 complaints of UPI-based platforms.
Ludhiana hosiery owner assaulted over monetary dispute succumbs, murder case filed
Three days after a hosiery owner was brutally assaulted over a monetary dispute, The victim, Akhilesh Kumar, 42, of Sector 32, Chandigarh Road, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday. The victim, Akhilesh Kumar, 42, of Sector 32, Chandigarh Road, is survived by his wife and sons aged 6 years and 8 months. After the victim's death, the assailant, Neeraj Saini, 40, of Beant Pura, Chandigarh Road, was booked for murder.
Tourists stuck at Sinhagad fort as protestors stop e-buses
Several tourists who visited Sinhagad fort on Sunday had to wait for a longer duration in the evening hours to return home as e-buses were not plying for three hours. The buses were stuck as many local private vehicle owners from Donje village were angry with the decision to ban private vehicles that led to the agitation at the Sinhagad fort.
Thief escapes from Haryana police’s custody in Ludhiana
A man accused of stealing gold jewellery escaped from the custody of the Haryana Police near Sherpur, Meharban, on Saturday. The escapee, Arun of Mullanpur Dakha, had been brought to Ludhiana from Hisar for recovery of the stolen ornaments, which he allegedly stole from Ludhiana's Sherpur area on May 11. The Haryana Police had arrested Arun on May 12 from Hisar. We chased him, but he managed to escape.”
