Speeding car claims cyclist’s life in Zirakpur

chandigarh news

Zirakpur police said Sarvesh was headed to work on his cycle around 9 am when a speeding car hit him from behind
Sarvesh hailed from Uttar Pradesh and worked for the GBP Group, a realty firm, in Zirakpur. (HT)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 03:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A 27-year-old cyclist was killed after a speeding car hit him on the Zirakpur-Patiala highway on Thursday morning.

The deceased, Sarvesh, hailed from Uttar Pradesh and worked for the GBP Group, a realty firm. He lived at a rented accommodation in Dhakoli with his wife, who is reportedly six months pregnant.

Police said Sarvesh was headed to work on his cycle around 9 am when a speeding car hit him from behind. He was rushed to a hospital in Dhakoli, where doctors declared him dead. Investigating officer Malkeet Singh said the car driver, Kanwar, a resident of Ludhiana, was arrested.

The body was moved to the mortuary of the Dera Bassi civil hospital for post-mortem examination.

Friday, March 25, 2022
