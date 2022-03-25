Speeding car claims cyclist’s life in Zirakpur

A 27-year-old cyclist was killed after a speeding car hit him on the Zirakpur-Patiala highway on Thursday morning.

The deceased, Sarvesh, hailed from Uttar Pradesh and worked for the GBP Group, a realty firm. He lived at a rented accommodation in Dhakoli with his wife, who is reportedly six months pregnant.

Police said Sarvesh was headed to work on his cycle around 9 am when a speeding car hit him from behind. He was rushed to a hospital in Dhakoli, where doctors declared him dead. Investigating officer Malkeet Singh said the car driver, Kanwar, a resident of Ludhiana, was arrested.

The body was moved to the mortuary of the Dera Bassi civil hospital for post-mortem examination.