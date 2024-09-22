Menu Explore
Sunday, Sep 22, 2024
Speeding car claims pedestrian’s life in Dera bassi

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Sep 22, 2024 08:12 AM IST

The deceased, identified as Bhupinderpal Singh of Ambala, had reached Dera Bassi bus stand along with his nephew Chanpreet Singh around 9.30 am, when the mishap took place

A pedestrian was killed after a speeding car hit him near Dera Bassi on Friday.

Dera Bassi police have registered a case against the unidentified accused. (iStock)

The deceased, identified as Bhupinderpal Singh of Ambala, had reached Dera Bassi bus stand along with his nephew Chanpreet Singh around 9.30 am.

“I had stepped away for a while to relieve myself. Meanwhile, a speeding Maruti Swift Dzire, bearing a Haryana registration, coming from Ambala side towards Zirakpur, hit my uncle and drove off. I rushed him to the Dera Bassi civil hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” Chanpreet told police.

Police have registered a case against the unidentified accused under Sections 281 (rash or negligent as to endanger human life) and 106 (causing death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Dera Bassi police station.

Sunday, September 22, 2024
