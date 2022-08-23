Speeding car enters Jammu railway station; minor killed, 6 injured
According to an eyewitness, the vehicle came from the wrong side and hit two people at the entry area followed by others on the way and stopped after hitting an auto
A speeding car barged into a railway station premises on Monday, fatally hitting a seven-year-old girl and causing injuries to six other persons, before it rammed into an auto-rickshaw and halted, officials said.
The girl, Anamika, from Delhi succumbed to her injuries in a hospital, they said. Of the six injured, two are in critical condition. The injured were identified as Urmila Devi, 65; Bhupinder Singh, 40; IT Inspector Ravinder Yadav, 33; Aditya Kumar, 12; Lalita Devi, 64; and Devan Sahu, 29. Three of the injured are from Delhi rest from Maharashtra, Chandigarh and Jammu, they said.
According to an eyewitness, the vehicle came from the wrong side and hit two people at the entry area followed by others on the way and stopped after hitting an auto. Senior superintendent of police Arif said an FIR had been registered and further investigation was underway.
Meanwhile, a woman whose husband is among the injured has alleged that the administration and police are not helping her, saying, “Our families are in the hospital. We have no money. The administration and police have not helped us at all.”
Toll mounts to 32, Himachal CM visits landslide-hit areas
As the death toll of rain-triggered flash floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh rose to 32, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur visited the affected areas in Mandi district on Monday. Six people are still missing while 12 were injured in the calamity, according to an official release. He also visited the old Katola and Baghi areas, which were also hit by heavy rain and landslides in the Drang area.
Yasin Malik rejects court’s legal aid offer, insists on his physical appearance
A special court on Monday offered legal aid to Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front chief Yasin Malik, but he turned it down and insisted on his physical appearance in the hearing on the killing of four Indian Air Force personnel in 1990. Malik appeared in the hearing via video conference from Delhi's Tihar Jail, where he is currently lodged, standing counsel for the CBI Monika Kohli said.
Will not accept imported voters: PDP on electoral roll revision
The Peoples Democratic Party Monday staged a protest against election authorities over the issue of “non-locals” being enlisted as electorate in Jammu and Kashmir, saying “imported voters” were not acceptable to parties. PDP additional general secretary, Harmesh Singh Salathia said that it is sad that fearing imminent rout the BJP is trampling the very basis of democracy through misusing power. A counter-protest was organised by the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal who members took out a rally in the city.
Protesters block national highway in J&K after missing student found dead in Punjab
Hundreds of protesters blocked the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway in Samba district for two hours on Monday after a college student from Jammu and Kashmir was found dead in Punjab's Ludhiana. The victim, Vaishali, 20, a resident of Madkoli village of Sumb block, went missing on Saturday while returning from Government Degree College in Samba. Her body was found under mysterious circumstances near the railway tracks in Ludhiana on Sunday, officials said.
War of words after JNU security, ABVP members’ campus clash
Clashes broke out on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus on Monday after security guards tried to break up a protest led by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad demanding the release of scholarship funds. While ABVP said around 15 students were injured in the violence, the JNU administration said two guards sustained serious injuries and were “bleeding profusely”.
