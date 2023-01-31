Speeding car kills 3, injures one in Jhajjar

Three persons were killed while one is battling for life after a speeding car hit them near Devi Lal Park in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh on Sunday evening, said police on Monday.

As per information, the incident took place when three vendors were returning home and speeding car run over them. The car also hit a cyclist.

While two vendors died on the spot, the cyclist and the third vendor were rushed to Rohtak’s Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), where the cyclist also succumbed to his injuries .

The deceased have been identified as Ram Mahesh, Somnath, both vendors and residents of Uttar Pradesh, and Ram Chander of Bahadurgarh, who was on the cycle. Rajesh of Uttar Pradesh is battling for life at PGIMS. The victims’ age has not been verified.

According to sources, the driver had briefly stopped after hitting the victims but then sped away.

A case has been registered against the unknown car driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. Police are scanning closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to nab the accused.