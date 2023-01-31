Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Speeding car kills 3, injures one in Jhajjar

Speeding car kills 3, injures one in Jhajjar

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 31, 2023 01:01 AM IST

While two vendors died on the spot, the cyclist and the third vendor were rushed to Rohtak’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), where the cyclist also succumbed to his injuries .

Three persons were killed while one is battling for life after a speeding car hit them near Devi Lal Park in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh on Sunday evening, said police on Monday. (HT File)
Three persons were killed while one is battling for life after a speeding car hit them near Devi Lal Park in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh on Sunday evening, said police on Monday. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

Three persons were killed while one is battling for life after a speeding car hit them near Devi Lal Park in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh on Sunday evening, said police on Monday.

As per information, the incident took place when three vendors were returning home and speeding car run over them. The car also hit a cyclist.

While two vendors died on the spot, the cyclist and the third vendor were rushed to Rohtak’s Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), where the cyclist also succumbed to his injuries .

The deceased have been identified as Ram Mahesh, Somnath, both vendors and residents of Uttar Pradesh, and Ram Chander of Bahadurgarh, who was on the cycle. Rajesh of Uttar Pradesh is battling for life at PGIMS. The victims’ age has not been verified.

According to sources, the driver had briefly stopped after hitting the victims but then sped away.

A case has been registered against the unknown car driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. Police are scanning closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to nab the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out