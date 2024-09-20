Speeding car kills five-year-old riding bike with father in Chandigarh’s Sector 24

A five-year-old boy, sitting on the petrol tank of his father’s motorcycle, was killed after a speeding car rammed into their vehicle in Sector 24 on Thursday afternoon. The impact of the collision killed five-year-old Arnav on the spot, while his father was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh, with multiple leg fractures. He remains under treatment. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to police, the accident occurred around 1.30 pm near the local apni mandi while Pankaj, 36, and his son Arnav were on their way to get medicine for the latter. They had only travelled a short distance from their home in Sector 24 when a speeding car crashed into them.

The impact of the collision killed five-year-old Arnav on the spot, while his father was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, with multiple leg fractures. He remains under treatment.

As per police, the car was moving at a dangerously high speed when it struck the motorcycle, causing the child to be trapped under the vehicle. Locals gathered at the scene and managed to pull the boy out from under the car, but tragically, he was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The driver and other passengers in the car fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle. Police have taken the car into custody and registered a case under Sections 281, 125 (1) and 106 (1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sector-11 police station. Authorities have launched a manhunt for the accused.

55-year-old injured in Aroma hit-and-run succumbs after 5 days

Battling for life for five days, a 55-year-old man who was injured in a hit-and-run accident near the Aroma light point in Sector 22 on September 13, succumbed to his injuries.

Despite receiving treatment at GMSH and later at PGIMER, the victim, Horilal, could not survive.

According to Geeta, the victim’s daughter, on September 13, an unknown caller informed her that her father had been in a road accident and was under treatment at GMSH.

Geeta rushed to the hospital, where she found her father in an unconscious state. Later, he was referred to PGIMER due to the severity of his injuries.

In a brief moment of regained consciousness, Horilal informed his daughter that a speeding car had hit him before the driver fled the scene without offering any help. Despite the medical care, Horilal’s condition worsened, and he passed away on the evening of September 18.

After police were alerted about the incident, they lodged an FIR under Sections 281 and 106 (1) of BNS at the Sector 17 police station on Wednesday. Having scrutinised the CCTV footage from the light point, police found that a black Mahindra Scorpio hit the victim, before driving off.

As per the CCTV footage, the victim was crossing the road amid slow-moving traffic. But he stumbled as he stepped on the divider and got hit by the car. Police are working to track down the driver involved in this fatal accident.