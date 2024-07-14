Speeding car leaves 38-year-old biker dead in Mohali hit-and-run

A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run accident near Derri village in Mohali on Friday. The victim, identified as Satnam Singh, 38, worked as a labourer and lived in Chau Majra.

Gurmeet Singh, brother-in-law of the deceased, said he, along with Satnam, had gone to Landran for some work. While they were returning to Chau Majra and reached near Derri village turn, a rashly driven car hit their motorcycle from behind around 8.30 pm.

Gurmeet, who was driving the bike, lost balance of the two-wheeler due to the collision, causing both of them to fall. While he escaped with minor injuries, Satnam suffered serious head injury. Meanwhile, the car driver fled the spot.

Both injured were rushed to the local civil hospital, where doctors declared Satnam dead.

On Gurmeet’s complaint, the unidentified car driver was booked under Sections 281 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the IT City police station.

Truck claims cyclist’s life

In another accident in Chandigarh, a 55-year-old cyclist died after being hit by a rashly driven truck near the Kalagram light point on Friday night.

The victim, Anil, worked as a gardener.

According to police, Anil and his friend were riding a bicycle near railway bridge, Kalagram light point, when they were hit by a truck. Anil sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the Manimajra civil hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Police arrested the truck driver, Lalmani, from the spot. He was later bailed out.

A case under Sections 281, 125 (A) and 106 (1) of BNS was registered at the Manimajra police station.

2 Chandigarh men killed in mishap on Delhi-Mumbai Express highway

Jaipur Two men from Chandigarh died while three others were injured after their car overturned on the Delhi-Mumbai Express Highway in Rajasthan’s Dausa district on Saturday morning, police said.

The deceased were identified as Sonu, 40, and Sharan Veer Singh, 36. Their bodies will be sent for post-mortem examination after arrival of their families. According to police, the accident occurred in the Rahuvas area when five people were travelling in a car from Punjab to Mumbai. The driver lost control of the car and it overturned near Kuntalvas, they said.

Among the three injured, one seriously injured person was referred to Sawai Man Singh Hospital, Jaipur, while the other two were discharged after first-aid, police added.