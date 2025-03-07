Menu Explore
Speeding car leaves 45-year-old biker dead in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Mar 07, 2025 08:38 AM IST

The victim’s father told Mohali police that while his son was driving from Mohali towers towards Phase 5 on his bike, a speeding car, bearing a Mohali number, hit him following which he fell on the road, suffering fatal injuries.

A biker working with ride-hailing service died after being hit by a speeding car in Phase-7 Industrial Area, police said on Thursday.

The victim identified as Lakhvir Singh, 45, a Hoshiarpur native, was currently residing in Balongi, Mohali.

Devraj Singh,75, father of the deceased and a resident of Dasuya, Hoshiarpur, told police that while his son was driving from Mohali towers towards Phase 5 on his bike, a speeding car, bearing a Mohali number, hit him following which he fell on the road, suffering fatal injuries.

“The car driver further hit another bike, injuring two persons, including a 14-year-old girl Gurleen Kaur and bike driver Guurwinder Singh of Chandigarh,” Devraj said.

Phase-1 police booked the unidentified car driver under Sections 281 (rash driving), 106 (causing death by negligence) and 125(a) (endangering the safety of others or human life) and 324(4) (mischief) of BNS.

