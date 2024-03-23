Speeding car leaves milkman dead in Panchkula

A speeding car snuffed out a 53-year-old milkman’s life at Ramgarh village in Panchkula on Thursday. The deceased, identified as Rajpal, lived in Bunga village, Panchkula. (iStock)

The deceased, identified as Rajpal, lived in Bunga village, Panchkula.

His nephew Jaswinder Singh told police that they were travelling to Panchkula on their respective motorcycles for some work on Thursday. Around 9.30 pm, as they reached Ramgarh village after crossing the bridge on the main highway, a speeding Maruti Suzuki Zen hit Rajpal’s motorcycle.

The collision caused Rajpal to fall on the road and lose consciousness. Jaswinder said the car, bearing a Haryana registration number, stopped at distance, but on seeing people gather, sped away.

A grievously injured Jaswinder was rushed to civil hospital, Sector 6, in a private vehicle, but he was declared dead.

A case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Chandimandir police station.

Tempo Traveller claims 45-year-old man’s life

In another accident in Panchkula, a man hailing from Uttarakhand was killed after being hit by a Tempo Traveller van on Wednesday.

The deceased, Suresh Ram, 45, had arrived in Panchkula in January in search of work and picked a cook’s job at a hotel, said police.

His wife, Anju Devi, 40, told police that they had been married for 19 years and had four daughters.

On Wednesday, she received a call from her husband’s mobile phone, informing her that he met with an accident on the Kalka-Shimla highway in Rampur Siudi village.

When she reached the civil hospital, where her husband was taken, she was informed that a Tempo Traveller, bearing a Himachal Pradesh number, hit him. He eventually died during treatment. A case under Sections 279 and 304-A of IPC was registered at the Pinjore police station.