75-year-old cyclist mowed down by speeding Thar in Mohali's Sector 69

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 03, 2023 02:09 AM IST

The elderly man had reached near Grecian Hospital in Sector 69 around 4 pm, when a speeding Mahindra Thar, with a Haryana registration number, rammed into his cycle and crushed him before he could react

A speeding Mahindra Thar claimed the life of a 75-year-old cyclist near Grecian Hospital in Sector 69 on Sunday.

As Mohan Singh and his cycle got trapped under the vehicle, people gathered and overpowered the car driver, before handing him over to Mohali police.
As Mohan Singh and his cycle got trapped under the vehicle, people gathered and overpowered the car driver, before handing him over to Mohali police. (iStock)

The deceased was identified as Mohan Singh, a resident of Phase 9, Mohali.

Mohan’s grandson Ashwinder Singh told the police that that his grandfather had retired from the Punjab water and sanitation department.

On Sunday, his grandfather was cycling to Gurudwara Singh Shaheedan in Sector 78 to pay obeisance. When he reached near Grecian Hospital in Sector 69 around 4 pm, a speeding Mahindra Thar, with a Haryana registration number, rammed into his cycle and crushed him before he could react.

As Mohan and his cycle got trapped under the vehicle, people gathered and overpowered the car driver, before handing him over to police.

There were four youths in the car, it was learnt.

“A case under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the car driver,” said Balwinder Singh, SHO, Phase-8 police station, without revealing his identity.

