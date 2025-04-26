Menu Explore
Speeding truck crushes biker to death in Panchkula, family protests

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 26, 2025 10:22 AM IST

The victim was returning after work from Manimajra motor market with his uncle Rahul on a bike, when the mishap took place near Majri Chowk in Panchkula

A truck claimed the life of a 22-year-old biker on the Ghaggar river bridge near Majri Chowk on Friday evening.

Chandimandir police arrested the truck driver, hailing from Himachal Pradesh, and launched a probe into the fatal accident. (HT)
Chandimandir police arrested the truck driver, hailing from Himachal Pradesh, and launched a probe into the fatal accident. (HT)

As per complainant Pushpinder, his nephew Vikas was returning after work from Manimajra motor market with his uncle Rahul on a bike.

Suddenly, a speeding truck, allegedly being driven negligently, collided with the two-wheeler from behind.

The impact threw Rahul off the bike, leaving him seriously injured, while Vikas was crushed by the truck and killed instantly.

Vikas, the victim. (HT)
Vikas, the victim. (HT)

Rahul was admitted to the Sector 6 civil hospital.

Pushpinder said despite cops’ prompt arrival, ambulance did not reach the location for an hour, and cops too failed to move the body, enraging the public, who then blocked the bridge in protest.

Subsequently, Vikas’s body was taken to the civil hospital. Chandimandir police arrested the truck driver, hailing from Himachal Pradesh, and launched a probe into the fatal accident.

