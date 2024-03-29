Speeding van leaves biker dead in Kharar

A 38-year-old motorcyclist lost his life after being struck by a speeding mobile generator van near Sawara village in Kharar on Wednesday morning. The victim, Pawan Kumar, lived in Mundi Kharar. (iStock)

While the accused van driver, Sarabjit Singh of Navjit Nagar, Patiala, initially fled the spot on foot, he was arrested later.

The victim’s sister Poonam, also a resident of Kharar, told police that she, along with her husband and brother had visited Jhanjeri village in Kharar for some work.

On their way back home, she was travelling on a scooter with her husband, while her brother was riding a motorcycle ahead of them.

As they reached near Royal Banquet Hall in Sawara village around 8.30 am, a speeding mobile generator van coming from Landran side rammed into her brother’s motorcycle, leaving him grievously injured.

Poonam said the van driver initially stepped down from his vehicle to check her brother’s condition, but eventually fled the spot leaving his vehicle, bearing a Haryana number, behind.

An onlooker informed the police control room, following which cops rushed the victim to the Kharar civil hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police later seized the van and arrested the driver. He was eventually released on bail.

The driver is facing charges under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sadar Kharar police station.

The victim’s body was handed over to the kin following autopsy.