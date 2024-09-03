Spice of Life: Embracing winds of change with patience, tolerance

Life is a series of transitions, each with its own set of challenges and rewards. Patience is a virtue often extolled but rarely mastered. (Shutterstock)

As we grow older, there comes a point where we find ourselves at the crossroads, facing the inevitable winds of change. In the autumn of life, this shift can be poignant. It is during this time, whether in our profession, within an organisation, or even in the family dynamics, we may encounter situations where our contributions are no longer valued as they once were. The temptation to react with frustration and resentment is strong. The storms of doubt and insecurity may start to brew. In these moments, it is crucial to remember the power of patience.

Patience is a virtue often extolled but rarely mastered. Patience is not merely the ability to wait, but the ability to maintain a sense of calm and composure in the face of adversity and continue contributing positively in whatever ways we can. It is about understanding that change is inevitable, and that with time, clarity and purpose will emerge from the chaos.

“Adopt the pace of nature: Her secret is patience,” says poet Ralph Waldo Emerson. Nature does not rush, yet everything is accomplished.

Similarly, as we face the inevitable changes of aging, adopting a patient approach helps us to stay grounded and to find peace amid the turbulence.

With advancing age often comes the unwelcome criticism of being past one’s prime. Comments about our perceived diminishing utility can sting, causing self doubt and a sense of worthlessness. It’s here that the virtue of tolerance becomes our shield. Tolerance allows us to absorb the noxious noises of negativity and criticism, without letting it diminish our sense of self-worth. It is about recognising that everyone has their own perspective, and that our value is not defined by the opinions of others.

Tolerance is also forgiving those who might undermine us and recognising that their judgements are more a reflection of their insecurities than our true worth.

With age, we become more aware of quirks and idiosyncrasies of those around us and it’s important to overlook or ignore them and focus on the bigger picture of fostering harmony within our personal and professional relationships.

“Do not let the behaviour of others destroy your inner peace,” says the Dalai Lama. By letting go of the need for external validation, we can find strength in our own resilience and inner peace.

Embracing the winds of change requires imbibing the virtues of patience (sabr), tolerance (bardaasht) and overlooking (nazarandaaz). It is about weathering the storms with grace and resilience as the true measure of our worth is not in how others see us, but in how we see ourselves. narin58@gmail.com

The writer is a Panchkula-based orthopaedician and former director general of health services, Haryana