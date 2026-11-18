Driving from Amritsar to Ludhiana on National Highway 44 recently, I enjoyed the initial smooth stretch along the wide, tree-lined road. The gentle rhythm of the open highway felt soothing, offering a rare pocket of stillness in an otherwise hurried world. As the miles rolled past, however, a stark pattern caught my attention and set me thinking. Perhaps, a simple walk among real trees is what we truly need—leaving our phones behind and reclaiming moments of quiet reflection. The peace we seek cannot be purchased at a checkout counter, nor can it be found beneath the glare of neon signage. (HT File)

Sprouting on both sides of the highway, almost every 20 kilometres, were commercial complexes. Some were still under construction, while others were already bustling with weekend crowds. Nearly all boasted polished English names, curiously ending with the word “village.” Yet, ironically, these sprawling glass-and-concrete plazas offered anything but the simple, grounded warmth one associates with an actual village.

These retail hubs, brand outlets, and international food chains promise consumers a gala time—a cheerful space to bond with family and friends. On the surface, they deliver sparkling lights, sleek architecture, temperature-controlled corridors, and manicured aesthetic appeal. They sell an illusion of comfort and sophisticated leisure, framing themselves as the ideal highway respite.

Beneath this glossy exterior, however, lies an environment that quietly chips away at our emotional well-being. By naming these concrete plazas “villages,” corporate marketing departments co-opt our innate human longing for community, simplicity, and heritage, substituting genuine connection with carefully calculated commercial transactions.

Step inside, and the atmosphere feels sterile. The environment is entirely artificial, designed to detach visitors from the world outside. There are no open skies or seasonal breezes—only tinted glass, harsh fluorescent lighting, and recycled air. The piped music numbs rather than uplifts, played at tempos calibrated to stimulate spending while muting unhurried conversation. Inside these halls, people are effectively reduced to mere foot traffic.

Perhaps the most disheartening aspect of these complexes is the steady erasure of regional identity. The historic Grand Trunk Road has long been a vibrant tapestry of local culinary heritage, rustic roadside dhabas, artisan crafts, and distinct cultural landmarks. Today, that rich local character is giving way to uniform, global chain aesthetics. Step into one of these highway malls, and you could be anywhere in the world—or nowhere at all.

Though ostensibly designed as gathering places, these commercial hubs often leave visitors feeling drained, hollow, and disconnected. Look around the sprawling food courts and multi-level plazas: Expressionless faces are glued to phone screens. Families sit at the same table in total silence, each member locked in a private digital world. Youngsters pose for curated photos against artificially lit backdrops, performing “fun” for social media followers while ignoring the actual companions beside them. Hardly anyone looks up to observe their surroundings or share a meaningful word.

What was once free—community warmth, natural public spaces, spontaneous conversation, and genuine human connection—has now been packaged, commercialised, and monetised.

Perhaps, a simple walk among real trees is what we truly need—leaving our phones behind and reclaiming moments of quiet reflection. The peace we seek cannot be purchased at a checkout counter, nor can it be found beneath the glare of neon signage. Real rejuvenation requires stepping away from constant sensory overload and allowing our minds to rest in quiet, unmanufactured spaces.

The writer is a freelance contributor and can be reached at kiranenglish007@gmail.com