A routine call to update the KYC took me to the post office, and since it was vacation time, I decided to take my son along. Just as we were stepping out, the doorbell rang—and there he was: A postman in his familiar khaki uniform, standing patiently with a registered letter. That single moment transported me to another era. We belong to a generation that understands the raw longing behind the line “Na chithi, na koi sandesh.” (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

There was a time when the postman was not a rarity but a daily visitor, eagerly awaited. Blue inland letters, postcards, money orders, and especially greeting cards during festivals carried emotions across distances. In school, we were encouraged to write letters to pen friends we had never met—an exercise not just in language, but in empathy and cultural exchange.

We belong to a generation that understands the raw longing behind the line “Na chithi, na koi sandesh.” Iconic tracks like “Dakiya daak laya” or “Humne sanam ko khat likha” were not just lyrics; they were lived experiences. The postman was the original ATM, delivering money orders that brought smiles to waiting faces. He was woven into our music, literature, and everyday life. Even Rabindranath Tagore’s The Postmaster captured this quiet intimacy—of loneliness, connection, and inevitable separation—through the backdrop of letters and rural life.

As I drove to the post office, Jagjit Singh’s ghazal “Tere khushboo mein base khat” played softly in the car. For a fleeting moment, I could almost sense that imagined fragrance of handwritten words. Then came the inevitable question from my son, puzzled in this age of WhatsApp and Instagram: “Mom, what is a khat?”

The irony deepened when we reached the post office in Sector 17, Chandigarh. Gone was the sleepy, dusty image etched in the mind. In its place stood a vibrant, revamped space—digitized counters, modern facilities, and even a Gen Z–friendly lounge. This was the same post office where, as a student, I had once applied for exams and job opportunities, clutching forms and hope in equal measure. Standing there as a millennial parent with my Gen Z child, I saw the institution through a new lens. It was buzzing with young students—still an essential thread in the fabric of academic and social life, quietly shaping futures.

Later, while visiting another branch, my son remarked, “Since India has the world’s largest postal network, every post office should be like this.” Perhaps he’s right. With thoughtful reinvention, the Indian post office can bridge generations—honouring its legacy while embracing the future. I hope to see the day when this institution fully transforms into a powerhouse of communication, savings, and banking, serving everyone from those who remember the fragrance of paper to those who only swipe, tap, and scroll. Some connections, after all, deserve to endure.

ranjugulatidav@gmail.com

(The writer is an assistant professor in botany at DAV College, Chandigarh)