Spice of Life: Prize catch: When the trout tested our wits

In the state government, a good officer is expected to know many things about the state and its people. A great officer must know almost everything. But a legendary officer? He must know it all.

One such moment of knowledge-testing happened while we awaited the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his official visit to Himachal Pradesh a few years ago. Ram Subhag Singh, the chief secretary, and I (as director general of police) found ourselves seated with Jairam Thakur, the then chief minister of the hill state.

As we waited, our conversation meandered from one topic to another, eventually settling on the state’s economy and ways to improve its financial standing. The chief minister was keen on increasing revenue and creating new opportunities for people.

Inevitably, the discussion turned to fisheries. Given that our state is blessed with abundant water bodies — rivers, lakes, and dams — we recognised an untapped potential in the fisheries sector. Thakur, though interested, confessed he knew little about fish, being a staunch vegetarian.

Thus began an impromptu lesson in ichthyology (zoology of fishes). We spoke of rohu, katla, golden carp, silver carp, and the prized mahseer. We explained how fish from Pong and Bhakra Lakes possessed a delicate, almost creamy texture. Curious, he asked, why. Our answer was simple: In the still waters of lakes, the fish swim is easy and the they do not struggle against currents; hence, their muscles remain soft.

Then came the question that sparked the most interesting turn in our conversation. “Why is trout, found in my constituency of Seraj and Outer Seraj, so expensive?” Thakur enquired with his trademark polite demeanour.

Almost in unison, we replied, “Because its flesh is firm, and its taste is exquisite. That makes it a delicacy.” Still unsatisfied, he probed further. “But why are trout’s muscles firmer than those of other fish?”

Ram Subhag Singh leaned forward and answered with the precision of a seasoned bureaucrat. “Trout swim against strong currents in icy, glacial waters. This constant struggle strengthens their muscles, making them firm and flavourful.”

I added, “It’s the same with salmon. They, too, swim against the tide in the glacial rivers that flow into the sea. Strength and resilience define their very nature. Because of the sea effect, salmon have a slight salty tinge as well.”

Impressed by our swift and thorough explanation, the minister-in-waiting, who had been listening keenly, chuckled and remarked, ‘Thakur Sahib, yeh IAS aur IPS adhikari smart toh hote hain!’ With a satisfied nod, the CM concluded, “Mantri ji, chief secretary aur DGP hum bade imtihan ke baad lagate hain.”

Ram Subhag Singh and I exchanged a glance. The day had rewarded us with an unexpected but deeply gratifying validation. The trout came in most handy. letterschd@hindustantimes.com

The writer is a former director general of police, Himachal Pradesh.