Spice of life | Rare year-end gift while wandering in Chicago

It was dark around 4am in the last week of December when the driver of our bus from Detroit announced Chicago’s arrival. It was my third trip to North America but the first in winter. Though I was to be hosted by my uncle and aunt, who lived in a suburb nearby but being quite early, I lingered on at the bus terminal. From the word go, I could feel the liveliness and lightness in my step. Everyone seemed to be out and about. Large families with children, couples, tourist groups, all bathed in the joy of festivity. (File)

By 5am, I hit upon the idea of enjoying a leisurely breakfast buffet. Pulling my large but not-so-heavy suitcase on the silent streets, I began heading to a hotel, Hilton Garden Inn. The lobby as expected announced Christmas time and leaving my suitcase with the concierge, I headed straight to the restaurant, which had a glass roof and had just opened for the day.

It seemed a perfect place to spend time and enjoy an array of made in Chicago breakfast delicacies, from blueberry muffins and pancakes to donuts and croissants. Freshly brewed coffee blended in well. As many newspapers and magazines were available, the experience became so engaging that I stepped out only at 10.30am. Leaving my suitcase at the hotel, I requested if I could collect it later. After all, I wanted to feel free to catch Chicago in the holiday mood, which I had only watched in movies, including Home Alone.

With shopping bags in hand, they were engrossed looking around as every building was tastefully decorated like a gift. At every turn, posters and hoardings of festival sales greeted me and windows of every shop, café and even offices were decked up in Christmas colours.

On Michigan Avenue, known for its shopping centres, the magic touched another level. Even the large flower beds along the pedestrian paths depicted Christmas characters. Excited as a child, I entered hotel lobbies, where unique Christmas tree ideas made me realise that imagination has no bounds. Christmas music in the background made it so festive and I wondered where my tiredness from the night’s journey had gone?

As I was walking without any plan, I suddenly stumbled upon Chicago’s traditional Christmas Market, many blocks away from Michigan Avenue, where families of German and Austrian origin had put up food and shopping stalls. I felt as though I were in a European village, where locals had also come with their cats and dogs. I’ll never forget the taste of freshly made pretzels and a cup of hot chocolate, topped with whipped cream, that I enjoyed there.

It was late afternoon, when I found myself standing along the large skating rink in Millennium Park. Young and old enthusiasts were busy skating and many like me were watching them in awe. Thanks to the rare joy they were enveloped in, it seemed they were flying free and dancing to the music of their heart. Nothing else in the world could have given them so much happiness for none of them stopped or even took a break. I must have stood there watching them for nearly two hours and I realised: When you do what you love, life becomes a joy like the skaters were experiencing; the joy of living in the moment.

Thinking about it a year later, I must say it was a rare Christmas gift to the mind, one that I’ll always treasure. The last week of the year is truly a time to reflect and resolve to live in the moment. rameshinder.sandhu@gmail.com

The writer is an Amritsar-based freelance contributor