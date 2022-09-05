Spice of life | Teachers’ Day messages and joyous reminisces
To be loved and respected, a teacher does not have to belong to the same religion or to speak the same language as her students
This Teachers’ Day, I am eagerly waiting for messages and wishes from my students and colleagues living in different parts of the world. The list keeps growing each year, thanks to the social media platforms! I am swathed in around five decades of memories and I am certain that I enjoyed every moment of being a teacher. My students gave me immense joy and lovely memories, which I cherish even today, at the fag end of life. But for these beautiful recollections, life might have seemed dull at this juncture.
Heading a high school at Dimapur in Nagaland at the age of 24 was a beautiful initiation into the rewarding profession, courtesy Shashi Sharma, a college friend from DCB Girls College, Jorhat, in Assam. The position had been offered to her, but since she was selected for a government job, she recommended me to the then public works department (PWD) minister Azu Newmai, who had started the school in the memory of his late brother.
The interview, if it can be called that, was wrapped up over the phone. “Madam, I know Miss Sharma for quite some time and trust every word of what she has told me about you. She speaks highly of you and even before meeting you I know that you are the principal we are looking for,” the minister said. The next day, I was sitting in the stiff chair meant for the principal of Huthunbo Memorial Christian High School at Dimapur.
I was apprehensive about shouldering such a major responsibility, but my fears were allayed when Newmai assured me that I would be given a free hand in running the school, and all the help needed for discharging my responsibilities. It was his non-interference in the school affairs and his trust in me that allowed me to run the school successfully for a couple of years. If not for the allure of a government job, I would have not have left the place which gave me a start in life.
I left Nagaland for Arunachal Pradesh as a more enlightened person. Apart from gaining teaching and administrative experience, I learnt that to be loved and respected, a teacher does not have to belong to the same religion or to speak the same language as her students. It is her sincerity towards her students and dedication towards her profession, which wins hearts. A bond of mutual trust between the teacher and the taught must be formed for creating a conducive environment for effective learning. Love and compassion are the forces by which every person can be won over.
Till today, I find myself humming the hymns I sang with students in the church attached to the school.
aswantkaur@yahoo.com
(The writer is a Tarn Taran-based freelance contributor)
-
Experts hold forth on NEP at Chitkara University
The accreditation and quality assurance cell at Chitkara University, Punjab, organised a national seminar on quality assurance in higher education. Eminent speakers in the seminar included RK Goel, Director-IQAC, Punjabi University, Patiala; retired professor LN Mittal, who taught at National Institute of Technical Teachers' Training and Research, Chandigarh; Kawaljeet Singh, director, University Computer Centre, Punjabi University, Patiala; Sandhir Sharma, dean, Chitkara Business School; and VK Jadon, dean-academics, CUIET (applied engineering), Chitkara University, Punjab.
-
Dera Bassi-Zirakpur highway: Flyover construction begins in absence of service lanes, worsens traffic snarls
With the National Highways Authority of India beginning the construction of two flyovers on the Dera Bassi-Zirakpur highway without creating service lanes, commuters are having a harrowing time navigating through this route. The flyovers of 800 metres each are to come up at two points – the McDonald's light points and the Singhpura Chowk, at a cost of Rs 45 crore. According to a vehicular survey, around 40,000 vehicles pass through the highway daily.
-
Panchkula, Mohali’s new Covid infections drop to single digit, Chandigarh still a concern
The daily Covid-19 infection tally dropped to single digits in Mohali and Panchkula on Sunday but there was no respite for Chandigarh. The tricity reported 49 cases in all on Sunday, a slight increase from 42 cases on Saturday. No Covid-related fatality was reported on the day. Of the total, Chandigarh has 34 cases, Mohali had six, and Panchkula had nine. In Mohali, three cases each were reported from Mohali and Kharar.
-
Ahead of polls, student leaders seeking political mileage: PU on ongoing protests
Panjab University Campus Students' Council elections are proposed to be held in September-end, after a two-year hiatus. “Such situations are common enough. The committee appointed to look into the dharna is chaired by professor Deepti Gupta, dean, international students. When asked about the situation, professor Gupta said mild disagreement is common within large groups,” varsity said. It also said it was unfortunate that vested interests play a negative role under these circumstances.
-
PGIMER refuses to continue joint nuclear medicine course with Panjab University
Amid uncertainty over admissions at Panjab University's nuclear medicine programme, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research has conveyed to the varsity that it will not renew the memorandum of understanding (MoU) for running the joint course. PU had so far been running its MSc nuclear medicine course in collaboration with PGIMER. As part of this, students in the second year of the course used to undergo training at PGIMER.
