Spread Himachal’s unique culture across borders, CM tells Panjab University students

Himachal Pradesh (HP) chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday exhorted the youth to carry the rich traditions and culture of the state so that the world could imbibe its uniqueness. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu performing nati with students at the cultural programme, ‘Himachal Ek Jhalak’, at Panjab University. (HT Photo)

He made the comments during his address at the annual cultural programme, “Himachal Ek Jhalak” organised by the Himachal Students Union at the Panjab University.

The chief minister said Himachal was known for its warm hospitality, unique cultural heritage, and cuisine that attract both national and international tourists. “It is our duty to spread our unique culture across national boundaries,” he said, adding that the culture, customs and traditions also play an important role in strengthening the economy.

He said the youth, being the real strength of the country, should channelise their boundless energy for the welfare of the state and its citizens and urged them to stay away from drugs.

Also getting nostalgic about his time as a student, Sukhu shared some of his memories with the attendees and exhorted them to move forward by setting a goal in life.

Speaking about the state’s commitment to the students, the CM said the government would provide modern and quality education to the youth undertaking technical education courses through artificial intelligence from this session itself, adding, “This will not only empower them with new techniques but will also provide them with an opportunity to get better employment globally.”

He said the government was working by considering power as a yardstick for “Vyavastha Parivartan” for the benefit of the people and not for enjoying luxury and comforts. “In just two and a half months of his tenure, the Government has taken many initiatives to provide relief and support to various sections of the society,” he said.

He also announced the setting up the Sukh-Aashraya Yojana for destitute and orphan children, spoke about initiatives taken up to strengthen the education set up, making Himachal the first “Green Energy” state of the country by 2025 amd plans to operate electrical buses across the state.

Sukhu also announced a sum of ₹3 lakh for the students’ union for promoting the state’s culture and released a magazine.

Student union president Sunil Thakur had earlier welcomed the CM and apprised him of the union’s activities.