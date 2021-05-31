Sprint legend Milkha Singh discharged from hospital

After being hospitalised for six days, sprint legend Milkha Singh, who had tested positive for Covid-19, was discharged from Fortis Hospital, Mohali, on Sunday.

The 91-year-old Olympian is said to be in a stable condition and will be in home isolation with oxygen support at his residence in Sector 8, Chandigarh, under supervision of his daughter, Dr Mona Milkha Singh.

Meanwhile his wife Nirmal Kaur, who was being treated alongside her husband, had to be shifted to an intensive care unit on Saturday night owing to requirement of more oxygen. While Singh was admitted to the hospital on May 24, his 82-year-old wife, a former Indian volleyball team captain, was admitted on May 26 after she, too, tested positive for the virus.

A statement issued by Fortis Hospital said: “On request of the family, Milkha Singh was discharged from the hospital today in a stable condition. He is on oxygen and nutritional support. Nirmal Kaur had to be shifted to the intensive care unit last night due to increased oxygen requirement. She continues to be stable.”