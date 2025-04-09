Srinagar: Amit Shah’s message to J&K security agencies: Work in coordinated manner

Union home minister Amit Shah concluded his three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening after chairing a series of high-level meetings focused on development, security and political engagement. During the visit, Shah met with top government officials, political leaders and security brass to assess the current situation in the Union Territory and to chart a coordinated path forward. Union home minister Amit Shah along with Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha and chief minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar on Tuesday. (ANI)

Upon his arrival in Srinagar on Sunday, Shah was received by Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah at the airport. The Union Minister then visited the residence of deputy superintendent of police Humayun Bhat in Huhumama, who was killed in an encounter with militants in Kokernag in 2023, along with two army officers. He was accompanied by J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha.

On Monday and Tuesday, Shah chaired two significant meetings at Raj Bhawan. The first, a developmental review meeting, was attended by CM Omar Abdullah, Lt governor Manoj Sinha and top administrative officials.

The Union home minister took stock of ongoing developmental projects and emphasised the importance of timely completion to ensure benefits reach the people of J&K.

The second was a high-level security review meeting, chaired solely by Shah and attended by LG Manoj Sinha, Union home secretary, director of Intelligence Bureau, chief of army staff, GOC-in-C Northern Command, J&K chief secretary, DGP of J&K, and heads of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). CM Abdullah was not present during the security discussions.

During the meeting, Shah lauded the efforts of security agencies in reducing terror-related incidents, infiltration and recruitment of local youth into terrorist organisations. “The entire terror eco-system nurtured by elements inimical to our country in Jammu and Kashmir has been crippled,” he said, adding the Modi government’s zero tolerance policy against terrorism.

He emphasised the importance of continued, coordinated operations under the Area Domination Plan and Zero Terror Plan. “All agencies should continue to work in a coordinated manner so that the gains made after the abrogation of Article 370 in the Union Territory can be sustained and the goal of ‘terror-free J&K’ can be achieved at the earliest,” Shah said.

Shah also reviewed the preparedness for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, scheduled to begin on July 3, and directed concerned agencies to ensure peaceful and well-organised conduct of the pilgrimage.

Earlier in the day, the Union home minister also met with leaders of various political parties to discuss prevailing issues. JDU leader GM Shaheen said that several regional concerns were discussed in the meeting.

CM Omar Abdullah is likely to seek fresh funding for development projects and reiterate the demand for the restoration of statehood. Only last week, Omar acknowledged Shah’s role in securing financial assistance for J&K and expressed hope for continued support.

Meanwhile, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah welcomed Shah’s visit, saying, “It’s good he visits J&K to oversee the situation on borders. We are hopeful statehood will be restored.”

High-level security arrangements were in place across Srinagar during Shah’s stay. Shah departed for New Delhi on Tuesday evening.