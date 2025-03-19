Srinagar man held for posting ‘extremist’ content

The counterintelligence wing of the J&K Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a social media user from Srinagar for allegedly posting “extremist content” to “disturb” peace in Kashmir. According to the police, the accused’s associates are also under probe.

Identified as Showkat Ahmad Dar (28), is a resident of Doodh Mohalla in Srinagar, the accused had been running a Facebook account — Shaddy Kashmir Dryfruits — through which such contest was being posted, the police said. “On receiving input about his activities, an investigation was launched and he was identified. Dar was posting and sharing content aimed at glorifying terrorism, terrorist commanders and inciting anti-national sentiments among youths,” a police spokesman said, adding that the eﬀorts to track the suspect were initially hindered due to his constant movement and change of location.

“A preliminary inspection of the digital devices revealed access to that Facebook account, along with incriminating materials, including a video of slain terrorist commander Zakir Musa and other extremist propaganda,” the official said.

According to the spokesman, Dar has a history of radical activities. “He (Dar) was previously arrested in 2019 by Harwan police station in Srinagar for involvement in stone-pelting incidents. In 2022, he was detained by the cyber police station in Srinagar for engaging in the online dissemination of radical content,” the police said.

The police said that on the request of intelligence agencies in J&K, the social media service providers have established special units to monitor the radical propaganda, especially in J&K. “The moment any such radical activity is witnessed by their monitoring unit, it is reported to the security agencies immediately,” the police informed.

The spokesman further said an investigation is going on and his other associates too are under probe.