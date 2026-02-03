Srinagar man jailed for 14 years for minor’s rape

A man has been recently convicted and sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment for abducting and sexually assaulting a minor girl in Srinagar five years ago, the J&K Police have said. The convict has also been fined ₹15,000.

Issuing a statement, officials said the Srinagar police secured the conviction after a chargesheet was filed before the fast track POCSO court in Srinagar. The police, however, didn’t reveal the identity or age of the convict.

The FIR was registered at Srinagar’s MR Gunj police station in 2021 under Sections 363 and 376 of the IPC along with Section 4 of the POCSO Act.

“The victim was 17 years old on April 11, 2021. After receiving a complaint, the victim was traced, statements of witnesses were recorded and medical and forensic examination was ensured,” a police spokesperson said, adding that the court also slapped a fine of ₹15,000 in its order dated December 30, 2025.

Training on dealing with crimes against women

Ganderbal SSP Khalil Ahmad Poswal on Monday said crimes against women and children require a prompt response and a compassionate approach while ensuring thorough investigation. Poswal was talking at a day-long training programme at the District Police Lines, Ganderbal, focusing on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and investigation of crimes against women.

Poswal emphasised the importance of handling such cases with sensitivity, professionalism, and strict adherence to legal procedures. The spokesperson said the training was aimed at enhancing the professional skills and legal awareness of the investigating officers dealing with sensitive cases involving women and children.