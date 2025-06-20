Srinagar: Allow Shabir Shah’s kin to be present during his surgery: Mehbooba to Centre

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday urged the Union government to allow the presence of the family of incarcerated separatist leader Shabir Shah during his treatment for cancer in Tihar jail, on humanitarian grounds. Mehbooba Mufti (HT File)

The former chief minister of J&K took to social networking site X to inform about Shah’s illness, who has been in incarceration since 2017.

“Shabir Shah, incarcerated in Tihar Jail for a considerable period, is reportedly suffering from prostate cancer and is in urgent need of surgery. Deeply unfortunate that the courts have barred his family from being present during his treatment,” Mufti said.

She urged for the intervention of the Union home department. “Appeal the home secretary Govind Mohan ji to kindly intervene on humanitarian grounds and ensure that due compassion care is extended in this critical time and that his family is allowed to be by his side at this difficult hour,” she said.

Sources close to the family of Shah said that he has been advised surgery but he has insisted on the presence of his family members during the treatment. “For the past two years there is no contact of family with Shah unless they go to visit him in Tihar which happens after months. Shah has not been allowed any phone call with his family members which all other inmates are allowed. The family are hardly informed of Shah’s medical conditions,” they added.

“The family came to know about the latest medical condition of Shah through the family of another inmate. Shah has been taken to hospital where doctors suggested surgery but he wants the presence of a family member,” they said.

The 74-year-old was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on July 25, 2017 in a 2005 money laundering case.