Srinagar police intensifies checks in hospitals, fertiliser, chemical shops

The police in Srinagar has intensified inspection of lockers in hospitals along with checking of fertiliser and chemical shops across the city. All racks and lockers were thoroughly examined, and staff were reminded to maintain proper records and ensure that lockers are used strictly for official purposes, said a police spokesperson. (Representative image)

After the recovery of AK 47 rifle from the locker of Government Medical College, Anantnag, which officials said belonged to doctor involved in terror module the drive to check lockers have been taken up across J&K.

“In line with ongoing efforts to ensure transparency and accountability in health institutions and security protocols within the city, Srinagar police, in coordination with medical officers from the health department, carried out inspections of lockers used by doctors and staff across district and private hospitals, medical colleges, primary health centres and health facilities. The inspections were aimed at preventing misuse of lockers for unauthorised storage of illegal or hazardous materials and strengthening the internal security within medical institutions,” Srinagar Police wrote on X.

“All racks and lockers were thoroughly examined, and staff were reminded to maintain proper records and ensure that lockers are used strictly for official purposes. Authorities have reiterated that such inspections will be conducted regularly as part of routine vigilance to maintain a safe and secure environment in hospitals,” police said.

Police, as part of heightened security measures, carried out thorough inspections of chemical and fertilizer shops across the city, covering the jurisdictions of police stations--Harwan, Lal Bazar, Chanapora, Rajbagh, RM Bagh, MR Ganj, Safakadal, Zadibal,Hazratbal, Nigeen, Saddar, Khanyar and others.

“The drive aims to prevent the misuse of chemicals and fertilizers for unlawful purposes and to ensure that all dealers comply with safety and documentation regulations. During the inspections, police teams verified: Proper maintenance of stock and sales records, Identity verification procedures for bulk purchasers. Secure storage of materials with potential security implications and validity of licenses and adherence to regulatory norms,” the police said, adding that shop owners were briefed on the increased security measures and urged to remain vigilant, report suspicious transactions, and maintain complete transparency.