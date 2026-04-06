Srinagar residents brace for 24-hr potable water supply disruption

Jammu and Kashmir’s summer capital Srinagar will face a major disruption of tap water for 24 hours starting Monday morning affecting supply of drinking water in major swathes of the city, officials said on Sunday. Jammu and Kashmir’s summer capital Srinagar will face a major disruption of tap water for 24 hours starting Monday morning affecting supply of drinking water in major swathes of the city, officials said on Sunday. (AFP File)

The office of the executive engineer, water works division, Srinagar, has informed the public that due to urgent repair works of the Sindh Power Canal scheduled to be carried out by the CMD, Ganderbal, on Monday, the raw water supply to the Water Treatment Plants Alusteng and Rangil are likely to be affected.

“The potable water supply in major parts of Srinagar City and adjoining areas may experience disruption for approximately 24 hours commencing from 6 am on Monday and ending 6 am on Tuesday. The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” the public notice said.

The division said that over 50 areas of the city will be affected by the disruption which includes majority of the Old City or Down Town, city outskirts like Zakoora, Gulab Bagh, Habak, Naseem Bagh, Malla Bagh, Buchpora, Soura and Zoonimar. Parts of Batmaloo, Qamarwari, and adjacent areas will also be affected.

“The general public is advised to store a sufficient supply of water to meet demands during this period,” the executive engineer stated in the notice.

For complaints or grievances regarding scarcity, the division has issued contact numbers of the control room which will function 24/7. Landline Numbers include 0194-2477207 and 0194-2452047 while people can WhatsApp on 9419413914 and 9419413915

What compounded the problem in the parts of Old City was the power shutdown on Sunday from morning to evening making it difficult for people to store water, particularly the people living in tail-end areas.

Chief Engineer, Distribution, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation, informed about shutdown of 33 kV Bemina-Fatehkadal line and 33 kV Bemina-Barbarshah line due to which power supply to KK Moulla, Nowpora, Bohri Kadal, BB Shah, Badademb, Bishembarnagar, Gousia Hospital, Naisadak, Barbarshah, Exchange, Basant Bagh, Car Parking, Maisuma Bazar and adjoining areas was affected.

“We are waiting for the restoration of electricity so that we could store some portable water to deal with the water distribution schedule . Although the power shutdown, which was scheduled to end at 3 pm, has not ended even after 5.30 pm ,” said Saima Manzoor of Nowpora.