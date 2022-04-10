Srinagar: Two arrested for killing their father, dumping body in Dal Lake

Two men were arrested for killing their father and dumping his body in Dal Lake, J&K Police said on Saturday.

The police had on Wednesday said that an unidentified dead body was retrieved from Dal Lake near Akhoon mohalla foreshore road.

“The body was identified as of Khurshid Ahamd Tota, 62, a resident of Elahibagh Soura. After medical formalities, the body was handed over to the family. The preliminary medical report revealed marks on neck, which showed the victim was murdered,” a police spokesperson said.

“Accordingly, a case was registered at Nigeen police station and an investigation was launched. Through circumstantial evidence, oral witnesses, CCTV footage and technical analysis, it came to the fore that the victim was killed by his family members at their home on the evening of April 5, reportedly after some altercation, and the body was kept there for a day,” the spokesperson said, adding that on the evening of April, 6, his sons shifted the body in a car and threw it into the Dal Lake to conceal the crime.

The police said that the vehicle used to ferry the body has also been seized. “Further investigation and arrests will follow,” the police spokesperson said.