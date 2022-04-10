Srinagar: Two arrested for killing their father, dumping body in Dal Lake
Two men were arrested for killing their father and dumping his body in Dal Lake, J&K Police said on Saturday.
The police had on Wednesday said that an unidentified dead body was retrieved from Dal Lake near Akhoon mohalla foreshore road.
“The body was identified as of Khurshid Ahamd Tota, 62, a resident of Elahibagh Soura. After medical formalities, the body was handed over to the family. The preliminary medical report revealed marks on neck, which showed the victim was murdered,” a police spokesperson said.
“Accordingly, a case was registered at Nigeen police station and an investigation was launched. Through circumstantial evidence, oral witnesses, CCTV footage and technical analysis, it came to the fore that the victim was killed by his family members at their home on the evening of April 5, reportedly after some altercation, and the body was kept there for a day,” the spokesperson said, adding that on the evening of April, 6, his sons shifted the body in a car and threw it into the Dal Lake to conceal the crime.
The police said that the vehicle used to ferry the body has also been seized. “Further investigation and arrests will follow,” the police spokesperson said.
-
CBI arrests seven in multi-crore scholarship scam in Himachal
Days after the Himachal Pradesh high court expressed displeasure over the investigation into the multi-crore scholarship scam in the state, the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested seven persons, including top employees of various private educational institutes, officials said on Saturday. The investigation revealed that they had connived with employees of nationalised banks to siphon the money granted for scholarships. Employees of the educational institutions had created fake accounts of students in banks outside the state.
-
Was about to terminate him: Sisodia on former AAP’s HP chief Kesari
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday slammed the BJP for inducting Aam Aadmi Party's Himachal Pradesh unit president Anup Kesari and called his former party leader “characterless” adding that the party was about to terminate him today for his “anti-women remarks”. Anurag Thakur launches counteroffensive Union minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday launched a counteroffensive against the AAP and Sisodia in particular.
-
It’s time to be out and proud as pride parade returns to Chandigarh
The LGBTQIA community will gather under Chandigarh's open hand symbol – an emblem of unity of mankind – and march towards Sukhna Lake on Sunday (April 10) celebrating social and self-acceptance, and hard-won legal rights. On the bright side, the cogs of change are slowly but surely turning. Lending support to the pride parade is transgender activist Dhananjay Chauhan, who was instrumental in setting up a separate washroom for trans people on the Panjab University campus.
-
Wildbuzz | Mantling against pirates
Birds of prey or raptors have colourful terminology to describe their behaviour. The vocabulary for raptors is rich due to the use of such birds for falconry and hawking – Shakespeare adapted many terms from falconry to suggest the human situation in his plays. One such term is 'mantling', when the hawk or falcon or eagle has killed and seeks to hide and protect the food from other raptors or from foxes and dogs.
-
Witerati | Of April, ambis and aftermath
“April is the cruellest month ...” This poetic ode to the month of April by bard TS Eliot may have been done to death, in the annals of the coronascape as much as cliche-ism. Had Eliot penned this in 'The Wasteland' that is the present pandemic landscape than in the backdrop of the Spanish Flu, then may one venture to say, April may have been the new May. Through post-pandemic's new lens, de-masked and de-fogged.
