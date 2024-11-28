The Srinagar witnessed the coldest night of the season as the night temperature dropped to -2.1 degree Celsius, officials said on Thursday. Srinagar witnesses coldest night of season at -2.1°C

Qazigund -- the gateway town to the valley in south Kashmir -- recorded a low of -3 degrees Celsius, which was the season’s lowest so far and Kokernag recorded 0.3 degree Celsius.

The coldest place recorded by MeT was the southern resort of Pahalgam in Anantnag district at -5. Tourist resort of Gulmarg recorded 2.5 degree Celsius.

The summer capital Srinagar witnessed a minimum of -2.1 degree Celsius, the MeT update said.

The MeT has predicted generally dry weather up to November 29.

“Nov 30 may witness generally cloudy weather with light rain and snow (over higher reaches) at isolated places towards late night of November 29 and 30 morning,” the update said.

On December1, the weather will be partly cloudy with light rain and snow (higher reaches) at isolated places followed by another two days of precipitation at scattered places towards late afternoon of December 2 to forenoon of December 3.