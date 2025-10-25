Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat to halt at Reasi from October 29

The Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Express train will begin taking a halt at the Reasi railway station from October 29 on a trial basis, officials said on Friday. Local residents had been demanding the same for long as the semi-high-speed train currently has only one stoppage at Banihal in Ramban district.

According to an official order, the train will stop at Reasi for two minutes in both directions. “The commercial department is requested to keep a close watch on the sale of tickets at the stations and a report is to be sent to this office within five months for a review,” a railway order stated. “Stoppage should not be withdrawn unless advised by this office,” it added.

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6, the train marked a historic milestone as the first rail service connecting the Kashmir Valley with the Jammu region. Since its launch, the service has received widespread praise for its speed, comfort and reliability. The introduction of a stop in Reasi is seen as a response to the persistent calls from locals for improved regional connectivity.

Senior divisional commercial manager Uchit Singhal said, “The new stoppage aims to meet the growing passenger demand from Reasi district, which is a major religious and tourist destination due to its proximity to the Vaishno Devi shrine and the world’s highest railway bridge, the Chenab Bridge.”

Passengers were requested to consult the Railways’ official website, 139 and NTES before embarking on their journey.