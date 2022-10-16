ST status to Hattee community ‘empty promise’ of BJP: Congress

SHIMLA Congress working president and Shillai MLA Harshwardhan Chauhan on Sunday said that the Schedule Tribe (ST) status to the Hattee Community would turn out to be a “Jumla” (empty promise) of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the same has not been notified.

He was addressing a press conference in Shillai. Chauhan claimed that it was at his instance that the “Hattee” word was included in the government documents in 1996.

He said that the ST tag for the community has been approved only in the meeting of the union cabinet and has not been notified.

The union cabinet had accorded the Hattee community ST status on September 14. The union home minister Amit Shah during a meeting at Nahan on Saturday said that PM (Narendra) Modi understood the pain of the Hattee community and liberated it from years of suffering and injustice by granting them ST status.

Chauhan said that announcement of elections has put brakes on the misuse of government machinery and loot of public money by the incumbent government on the election rallies.

People are well aware that how tax money was misspent by the Jai Ram government on organising political rallies during the last three months.

He alleged that about ₹50 lakh was spent on each such rally or programme under the garb of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Pragatisheel Himachal’.

Chauhan also accused the BJP government of convening a cabinet meeting two hours before the elections were announced to benefit a particular class of employees which was ethically wrong.

The Congress leader also claimed that his party will win the November 12 assembly elections with a thumping majority and form the government of the state.

“Under the BJP rule, the state reeled under inflation, corruption and unemployment. People are fed of the BJP government and have made up their minds to show the door to the Jai Ram Thakur regime,” he said.

He also alleged that BJP has failed to fill up the 1.65 lakh vacant posts in various departments, and Congress has promised to fill these posts within 10 days if voted to power.