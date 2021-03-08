IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Staff salaries not paid for 6 months, Bathinda govt sports school stares at uncertainty
Government Sports Senior Secondary School, Ghudda, in Bathinda district. (HT PHOTO)
Government Sports Senior Secondary School, Ghudda, in Bathinda district. (HT PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Staff salaries not paid for 6 months, Bathinda govt sports school stares at uncertainty

The arrears of employees at the institute, run by a local committee headed ex-officio by the deputy commissioner, have piled up to 83 lakh and the state government has yet not released any grant
READ FULL STORY
By Vishal Joshi, Bathinda
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:15 AM IST

The management of Government Sports Senior Secondary School, Ghudda, in Bathinda district is in a quandary ahead of the new academic session starting from next month as salaries to the staff members have not been paid since October last year.

The arrears of staff at the school, run by a local committee headed ex-officio by the Bathinda deputy commissioner, have piled up to 83 lakh and the state government has yet not released any grant, it is learnt.

The residential school offers 11 different indoor and outdoor sports for students of Class 7 to 12. Besides 13 coaches, there are nine subject teachers. The school has only two regular teachers and the principal is on deputation from the education department.

The decade-old institute saw a ray of hope when the state sports department in December proposed to take over the school. It was proposed that it may be affiliated with the under-construction Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Punjab Sports University, Patiala, to boost sports facilities at the local institute.

But no decision has been taken as the admission process for the next session by conducting sports trials is already done.

Officials said a nod in this regard was needed at the ministerial level.

A brainchild of former CM Parkash Singh Badal, the school was set up in 2010 to identify and groom talented players. Officials blame the state government’s model wherein the sports department had no role in running the institute.

“The education department manages the institute and coaches and faculty members are being hired on contract. The sports department used to give nearly 60 lakh annually to budding players. But it was suspended in 2019 after anomalies were pointed out in the annual audit,” said an official.

When the school was launched by then SAD-BJP government in 2010, a fixed deposit of 15 crore was instituted. Education department officials said due to the scarcity of funds, the school depends on 30 lakh received quarterly as interest against the FD from the bank that is insufficient to meet expenses.

Principal Amarbir Kaur said the monthly bill of the school is around 27 lakh and measures are being considered by the committee to reduce the financial burden.

“A decision will be taken after the ex-officio chairperson returns from month-long leave. There is a proposal to shift students to another government school located in the same village for academics while sports training may continue on the Ghudda campus. We are also exploring the option to add about 100 new seats where additional students may pay nominal fees,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Women protesters at a grain market in Barnala district before leaving for Delhi on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)
Women protesters at a grain market in Barnala district before leaving for Delhi on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Hundreds of Punjab women leave for Delhi’s Tikri border to mark International Women’s Day

By Avtar Singh, Barnala
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:44 AM IST
Activists under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha travel in buses, tractor-trailers and other vehicles via the Khanauri border in Sangrur district
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers shout slogans at the site during a protest against new farm laws at Singhu border near Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
Farmers shout slogans at the site during a protest against new farm laws at Singhu border near Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
chandigarh news

Women to take centrestage at farmer protest sites at Delhi borders today

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:42 AM IST
Thousands of women farmers especially from Punjab and Haryana will congregate at Delhi’s borders on Monday and the day will be entirely dedicated to women farmers, activists and students, farmer leaders said
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mandi Gobindgarh is among Punjab’s nine non-attainment cities. Non-attainment cities are those which consistently fail to meet the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for PM 10 or NO2. (HT photo)
Mandi Gobindgarh is among Punjab’s nine non-attainment cities. Non-attainment cities are those which consistently fail to meet the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for PM 10 or NO2. (HT photo)
chandigarh news

86% Mandi Gobindgarh industries issued show-cause notices for causing pollution

By Harmandeep Singh, Moga
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:33 AM IST
These units failed to switch over to piped natural gas from coal, says Punjab Pollution Control Board in an action taken report submitted to National Green Tribunal
READ FULL STORY
Close
Volunteers taking care of potato fields of farmers at Andlu village in Ludhiana’s Raikot. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Volunteers taking care of potato fields of farmers at Andlu village in Ludhiana’s Raikot. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Villagers pitch in take care of land of farmers who are protesting at Delhi borders

By Harsimran Singh Batra, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:24 AM IST
From arranging labour for the farms to spraying pesticides, fertilisers and feed for their cattle, villagers take care of everything, so that the protesting farmers don’t have to worry about their fields back home
READ FULL STORY
Close
Government Sports Senior Secondary School, Ghudda, in Bathinda district. (HT PHOTO)
Government Sports Senior Secondary School, Ghudda, in Bathinda district. (HT PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Staff salaries not paid for 6 months, Bathinda govt sports school stares at uncertainty

By Vishal Joshi, Bathinda
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:15 AM IST
The arrears of employees at the institute, run by a local committee headed ex-officio by the deputy commissioner, have piled up to 83 lakh and the state government has yet not released any grant
READ FULL STORY
Close
The state’s rising outstanding liabilities has been a matter of concern for the past several years (HT photo)
The state’s rising outstanding liabilities has been a matter of concern for the past several years (HT photo)
chandigarh news

Punjab budget today, focus likely on agri sector, jobs & healthcare

By Navneet Sharma, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:01 AM IST
This will be the last budget of the present Amarinder Singh govt as assembly polls are due next year
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh
chandigarh news

Amarinder sets 7-point agenda for his govt in final year before polls

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:41 AM IST
Pointing out that of the 546 promises that his party had made in the manifesto during the 2017 state elections, Capt Amarinder said that the remaining commitments will also be fulfilled in the time left.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Five of the six public libraries in Mohali don’t have books. (HT PHOTO)
Five of the six public libraries in Mohali don’t have books. (HT PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Mohali’s public libraries closed for over a year

By Hillary Victor, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:42 PM IST
Residents say the libraries are not being opened on the pretext of the pandemic, but in reality, there is no staff to maintain them
READ FULL STORY
Close
On December 11, 2017, the victim, who was posted as assistant manager with Oriental Bank of Commerce in Palampur, Kangra, was returning to his house when his bike was hit by a four-wheeler. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
On December 11, 2017, the victim, who was posted as assistant manager with Oriental Bank of Commerce in Palampur, Kangra, was returning to his house when his bike was hit by a four-wheeler. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh tribunal awards 83L to kin of banker killed in mishap

By Tanbir Dhaliwal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:40 PM IST
The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Chandigarh, has awarded a compensation of 82
READ FULL STORY
Close
The highest reserve price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.95 crore has been set for a liquor vend in Dhanas. (HT File Photo/For Representational Purpose only)
The highest reserve price of 7.95 crore has been set for a liquor vend in Dhanas. (HT File Photo/For Representational Purpose only)
chandigarh news

96 liquor vends to be auctioned in Chandigarh

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:13 PM IST
The Chandigarh excise and taxation department is putting 96 liquor vends on auction for the next fiscal, up from 94 in 2020-21
READ FULL STORY
Close
A minimum of 33% of the Seed Fund interest-free loans will be dedicated to women-led startups. (Keshav Singh/HT)
A minimum of 33% of the Seed Fund interest-free loans will be dedicated to women-led startups. (Keshav Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Women-led ventures to get a boost in Chandigarh Startup Policy 2021

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:11 PM IST
The policy will provide for incentives over and above the Startup India Action Plan of the Government of India
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnal has reported 11,738 cases so far and 156 people have succumbed to the infection (Representative Image/HT File)
Karnal has reported 11,738 cases so far and 156 people have succumbed to the infection (Representative Image/HT File)
chandigarh news

23 govt school students, five teachers test positive in Kaithal

By Neeraj Mohan, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:38 PM IST
Twenty-three students and five teachers tested positive for Covid-19 at a government school in Kaithal on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Representative Photo/HT)
(Representative Photo/HT)
chandigarh news

Haryana Gram Sabhas can pass proposal to ban liquor vends till March 15

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:20 PM IST
Ban on all the financial transactions of gram panchayats and other Panchayati Raj institutions imposed on February 15 will be removed from March 8
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said the first meeting for framing the rules will be held on Monday. (HT File)
Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said the first meeting for framing the rules will be held on Monday. (HT File)
chandigarh news

Open to inputs from industry in framing rules on pvt sector job quota: Dushyant

By Press Trust of India, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:57 PM IST
The Haryana government is open to including suggestions from industry bodies while framing rules for the law that provides 75% reservation in the private sector to job seekers from the state, deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana’s deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said the farmer leaders should hold a dialogue with the government to resolve the issue. (Representative Photo/HT File)
Haryana’s deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said the farmer leaders should hold a dialogue with the government to resolve the issue. (Representative Photo/HT File)
chandigarh news

Pressure BJP-JJP MLAs to back no-trust motion against Haryana govt: Farmers’ body

By Press Trust of India, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:44 PM IST
In a video appeal to Haryana farmers and state residents, Darshan Pal, a senior farmer leader from Punjab said farmers should approach the BJP, JJP legislators in their homes and offices
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP