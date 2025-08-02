Staged gun attack for police cover backfires, four held in Sangrur

In a bizarre incident, a Sangrur man allegedly staged an attack on himself with the help of his brother-in-law and three hired “shooters” to gain police protection and flaunt influence, only for the stunt to backfire and land his accomplices behind the bars. The mastermind, Milanjot Singh, a preacher and resident of Sherpur, is still on the run, police said. (HT)

Sangrur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sartaj Singh Chahal said on July 29, Milanjot filed a complaint, stating that around 9 pm the previous night, he and his brother-in-law Jaswinder Singh were returning home from Mohali in separate cars.

Meanwhile, a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz car started following them. As they reached home and parked their cars, three unidentified individuals in the Ciaz fired at Jaswinder’s car, before fleeing, Milanjot alleged.

Following his complaint, police had lodged an FIR under Section 324 (4) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

However, as the probe deepened, police discovered that Milanjot and Jaswinder concocted a fake attack, planning and executing the entire incident. They allegedly paid the three “shooters” ₹1.20 lakh to carry out the firing.

Cracking the case, police arrested the “shooters”, along with Jaswinder, while Milanjot, the primary conspirator, is absconding.

Police also recovered a .32-bore pistol, two live cartridges, one empty shell casing, the Ciaz car used in the incident, and ₹50,000 in cash.

Following the revelations, police added Sections 217 (false information), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 25, 26 (act not intended to cause death, done by consent in good faith for person’s benefit) and 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS to the FIR.

Deputy superintendent of police Devinder Attri said the four arrested men were on police remand, and efforts were on to recover the pending amount and arrest Milanjot.