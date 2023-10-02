Stalking-accused assaults Ludhiana minor, sister for filing FIR

A man facing stalking charges and with his aides allegedly assaulted the minor complainant and her elder sister near Dhuri Lines railway crossing for lodging a firs information report (FIR) against him. A man accused of stalking a Ludhiana-based minor assaulted her and her elder sister for filing an FIR against him. (HT File)

The accused threatened the girls to withdraw the case. The duo raised alarm, following which the accused fled from the spot.

On being informed, the Division number 6 police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The accused has been identified as Govind Singh alias Laddu of Abdullapur Basti, while his three aides are yet to be identified.

The complainant in the assault case, 21, a resident of Azad Nagar, told police that she and her 14-year-old younger sister who the accused had been stalking were returning home from the market when the accused targeted them.

The 21-year-old said Govind and his three aides began following them and assaulted them upon reaching the Dhuri Line railway crossing. They raised an alarm, following which passers-by came to their rescue.

The accused, however, managed to escape from the spot after threatening the girls to withdraw the stalking case to withdraw the case that her sister had lodged against them in February this year.

Sharing details, investigating officer assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Paramjit Singh said a case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (Act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused and a hunt is on for their arrest.

The complainant revealed that the accused used to harass her younger sister. The family had on February 3 lodged an FIR against the accused Govind, Chirag and Aditya under sections 354-D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture of act intended to outrage modesty of woman), 34 of the IPC and section 12 Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Model Town police station.

