Standoff at Shambhu: Tear gas shells lobbed to deter farmers from crossing barricades

ByKaram Prakash
Dec 06, 2024 02:51 PM IST

Group of 101 protesters’ march stalled near Ghaggar bridge, unable to push through jersey barricades put up by security forces in Haryana.

The jatha (group) of 101 farmers that embarked on a march to Delhi at 1pm on Friday from their protest site at Shambhu border were stopped minutes later by multi-layered barricades put up by the Haryana Police on the bridge over the Ghaggar river.

A protester manages to climb atop the shelter in which security forces have taken position on the Ghaggar bridge near Shambhu border on Friday. (HT Photo)
A protester manages to climb atop the shelter in which security forces have taken position on the Ghaggar bridge near Shambhu border on Friday. (HT Photo)

The protesters, who managed to remove the metal deterrents and spikes but were unable to push through the concrete jersey barricades, were subjected to tear-gas shelling briefly by security forces on the Haryana side.

The farmers refused to return and started holding a protest at the bridge for an hour, demanding they be allowed to march into Haryana and onward to Delhi.

Security officials cited prohibitory orders in Ambala district and no permission with the organisers to protest in Delhi or camp in Haryana districts on the way. When the police’s announcements and appeals to the protesters went unheard, teargas shells were lobbed briefly to deter the protesters from trying to cross the barricades.

Earlier, the Haryana government suspended mobile internet and bulk SMS service in 11 villages of Ambala district till December 9.

The suspension was made over apprehensions of “tension, annoyance, agitation and disturbance of public peace” as a group of farmers prepares to march to Delhi with a demand for the minimum support price.

The ban was enforced in Dangdehri, Lohgarh, Manakpur, Dadiyana, Bari Ghel, Lhars, Kalu Majra, Devi Nagar, Saddopur, Sultanpur, and Kakru villages of Ambala at Friday noon.

The services will remain suspended till 11.59 pm on December 9, according to the order issued by additional chief secretary (home) Sumita Misra.

