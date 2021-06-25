Start special Covid testing drives, says Haryana chief secretary

Haryana chief secretary Vijai Vardhan on Thursday cautioned the health officials about complacency in view of the recent decline in Covid-19 cases in state.

Vardhan advised the health officials to conduct special sampling drives in places of high density including colleges, offices, shopping malls, industrial establishments, etc.

The directions came following a video conference with Union cabinet secretary, Rajiv Gauba to review Covid-19 preparedness.

As per a statement, the chief secretary said that the health department should ensure that at least 50,000 reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction RT-PCR or rapid antigen test (RAT) should be conducted every day.

He further directed the health officials to identify the gaps experienced during the recent second wave of the pandemic and prepare themselves in advance for every eventuality.

The chief secretary gave directions that requirement of essential drugs as well as equipment such as pulse oximeters, thermometers, ventilators, etc should be anticipated and the process for their procurement and purchase should be expedited.

Vardhan reiterated the importance of imparting training to medical personnel with special focus on treating paediatric Covid cases in the near future.

He emphasised on the need to source, modify and adapt the existing medical life saving equipment for paediatric use.