Startup Mahakumbh: Sustainable business practices showcased

Four startups trained by the Punjab agri-business incubator (PABI) of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) unveiled their innovation and sustainability during the Startup Mahakumbh 2024 event held at Pragati Maidan in Delhi from March 18-20. Entrepreneurs during the Startup Mahakumbh held at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. (HT Photo)

Showcasing a vibrant array of innovative start-ups and sustainable business practices, the event concluded with a resounding success. It featured a diverse group of entrepreneurs and start-ups, each bringing forward unique products and solutions to create a sustainable future.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Among the highlights was the booth of “repeat gud,” which challenged consumers to rethink their food choices with their “no added sugar” jaggery products, emphasising health without compromising taste.

Another standout was “greenleaf & fair” which echoed its commitment to responsible growth and packaging. Their message “we grow with love harvest with care and package with responsibility” underscored the importance of sustainability in the food industry.

Meanwhile, Sahifab Private Limited and Ruhvenile Biomedical OPC Private Limited introduced their products at Startup Mahakumbh 2024 and got valuable feedback. The event’s success has set a high bar for innovation and sustainability, inspiring a new generation of entrepreneurs to think creatively and act responsibly.

Dr TS Riar, additional director of communication and principal investigator, PABI, lauded the PAU-trained start-ups for participating in the event. He said the exhibition provided a platform for the start-ups to engage with potential investors and industry experts, facilitating valuable discussions and networking opportunities.

Dr Poonam A Sachdev, Co-PI, PABI, congratulated and motivated the start-ups to keep participating in these types of events which were a melting pot of ideas and innovation, reflecting the dynamic spirit of India’s burgeoning start-up ecosystem.