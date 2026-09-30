Statehood resolution to widen Delhi-J&K gulf, says LoP Sharma

The statehood resolution passed by the J&K assembly, with references to earlier resolutions on autonomy and special status, has not gone down well with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) central leadership in New Delhi, Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma said. Jammu and Kashmir assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather amid a protest staged by opposition MLAs during the autumn session of the UT’s Assembly, in Srinagar, Tuesday. (PTI)

He said that the resolution will further widen the gulf between Delhi and the UT government.

Chief minister Omar Abdullah had moved the resolution on September 25, referring to the autonomy resolution passed in 2000 and the special status resolution passed in 2024. The NC-led government headed by Farooq Abdullah had passed the resolution on June 26, 2000, for restoration of greater autonomy as existed before August 9, 1953. In 2024, the Omar-led House had passed a resolution favouring special status.

LoP Sharma met Union home minister Amit Shah on September 26, a day after Omar’s moved the resolution.

“I was told in Delhi that while the unrest in J&K has been quelled, attempts were being made to sow the seeds of that unrest again,” Sharma said.

He, however, said that the Centre was committed to granting statehood.

Sharma said the BJP was ready to support the statehood resolution, but references to pre-1953 position and special status were ‘sticking points’.

“This is an abuse of Indian democracy and constitution. They are demanding pre-1953 position. What it means is that you can’t enter the state without a permit. It means state within a state,” he said.

BJP stages walkout

As soon as the assembly convened for the sixth day on Tuesday, BJP members protested against the passing of the statehood resolution and demanded that the Speaker step down.

“We sought removal of the Speaker based on the passing of an unconstitutional resolution. The Speaker has also received the opinion of the law secretary terming the resolution unconstitutional. I leave it to his conscience,” Sharma said.

This angered the treasury benches, which raised slogans of ‘vote theft’ against the BJP. The Speaker tried to reason with the BJP members and asked them to take their seats, but failed to convince them.

When BJP members didn’t relent, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather said that he was aware of his powers.

“I know my conscience. You raised a finger on my credibility, but there is proper procedure for that...Don’t teach me. I know what I have to do,” Abdul Rahim Rather retorted.

As the question hour resumed, the BJP staged a walkout.